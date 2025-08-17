Pitching Shines in Carp's 1-0 Win

BELOIT - The Sky Carp pitching staff had zero margin for error Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

As it turned out, they didn't need any.

The Carp came through with a 1-0 victory over South Bend to tie the Cubs atop the Midwest League Western Division standings with 18 games remaining in the second half.

Brandon White was terrific for his fifth consecutive start, throwing six scoreless frames. He allowed just three hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out six.

Carson Laws followed him to the mound and pitched around a pair of walks to post a zero in the seventh. Jack Sellinger struck out two in a scoreless eighth, and Chase Centala allowed a leadoff single but nothing else to close the game out for his fifth save of the season.

The lone run came in the third inning. Echedry Vargas led off the inning with a walk. Emaarion Boyd singled him to second, and a flyball by Cam Cannarella advanced him to third. Aiva Arquette then hit a run-scoring grounder to score Vargas.

The Sky Carp will welcome in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday for a weeklong series against the High-A farm club of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Timber Rattlers feature six of the top 10 prospects in the top-rated Brewers minor league system, including the top two in Luis Pena and Jesus Made.

Tuesday's game features Bark at the Park, and is set for a 6:05 first pitch.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

