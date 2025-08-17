Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, August 17, 2025 l Game #110 (45)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-31, 34-75) at Lansing Lugnuts (22-25, 58-55)

LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.44) vs. LH Ryan Magdic (0-1, 9.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series. Dayton will need a win today to avoid being swept in the set. The Dragons are 4-13 vs. Lansing this season (3-8 in Lansing). Streaks: The Dragons have lost six straight games.

Last Game: Saturday: Lansing 3, Dayton 0. Five Lansing pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout. The Dragons had two good scoring chances early in the game but could not capitalize, and they did not advance a runner past first base after the fourth inning.

Current Series at Lansing: The Dragons are 0-5 in the series. They have been outscored 25-11 in five games. They are batting .211 as a team with two home runs, averaging 2.2 runs/game. The team ERA is 5.50 and they have three errors in the set.

Player Notes:

Tejay Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on Wednesday and has made two scoreless appearances in this series totaling 2.2 innings. His fastball has reached 96 mph in both outings. The appearance on Wednesday was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024 (with the Reds, against the Mets). Antone has undergone three major elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game that season. He has appeared in 45 MLB games with Reds with a 2.47 ERA.

Carter Graham in his last 13 games is 16 for 47 (.340) with two home runs, four doubles, and seven RBI, raising his average from .194 to .239.

Bryce Hubbart since joining the Dragons: 3 G, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 SO.

Cody Adcock in his last eight games: 1.93 ERA, 14 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 12 SO.

Wednesday's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery on August 6 to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when exited with elbow pain in the first inning. Harmon has allowed only two runs (one earned) in 9.2 innings in his two starts with the Dragons in 2025, posting an ERA of 0.93.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, August 19 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 0.93)

Wednesday, August 20 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-7, 4.45)

Thursday, August 21 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-5, 4.55)

Friday, August 22 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-10, 6.59)

Saturday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton LH Nick Sando TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 24 (1:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.







