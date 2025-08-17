Cubs Lose Finale at Beloit 1-0

Beloit, WI - Securing a series win no matter what happened on Sunday afternoon, the South Bend Cubs led the Midwest League West Division by one-game over the Beloit Sky Carp entering the finale at ABC Supply Stadium. Due to a 1-0 shutout loss at the hands of Beloit, the Cubs will now be back to a tie atop the division when series play resumes on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field, following Mondays scheduled off-day.

The 1-0 final is the second time that score has been posted on a Sunday this season when there has been a starting pitching matchup of Yenrri Rojas vs Brandon White. That was also the final score when the two right-handers battled on July 20 in Downtown South Bend, and it's the third time this season that Beloit has shutout South Bend 1-0 in a game.

White pitched seven scoreless innings the last time he faced the Cubs in that July 20 game, and Rojas worked six innings of one-run ball that day. Rojas once again posted the same stat-line in the finale this weekend, and White worked six scoreless innings.

The only run of the game came across in the bottom of the 3rd against Rojas, after he walked the lead-off man Echedry Vargas. After a Emaarion Boyd single and stolen base, Beloit put runners at second and third base. With seventh-overall selection in this year's MLB Draft, Aiva Arquette at the plate, Arquette knocked in the game's lone tally via an RBI-groundout.

For South Bend, they had multiple opportunities to push across the tying or go-ahead runs. Brian Kalmer mashed South Bend's only extra-base hit on a double in the 5th, but was stranded in scoring position.

Second baseman Alexis Hernandez, the younger brother of Cubs shortstop Cristian Hernandez, made his Midwest League debut and came up with his first High-A hit to lead-off the 6th inning.

In the 7th, after Beloit came up with nothing in another second and third base occupied situation, the Cubs also left runners at second and third as Beloit reliever Carson Laws escaped from the inning.

That would prove to be the Cubs best chance. The bullpen picked up where Rojas left off though. Rehabbing Chicago Cubs righty Yency Almonte struck out the side in the bottom of the 7th, in his seventh outing with South Bend on his rehab stint. And in the 8th, Grayson Moore struck out a pair to hang another zero.

The last opportunity for the Cubs in the 9th started with a lead-off single by Ariel Armas, who extended his hitting streak up to five-straight games. Righty Chase Centala capped off the save, however, and the Cubs fell in shutout fashion.

With the loss, South Bend and Beloit have identical 26-21 second half records. The Cubs will square off against first-half West Division champion Cedar Rapids starting on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.

Beloit will host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for six games at home next week. And the Quad Cities River Bandits, who lost 6-3 to Cedar Rapids on Sunday, will remain 2.5 games back of both South Bend and Beloit in the division. QC will play at home next week as well, against the Great Lakes Loons.







