TinCaps Game Information: August 17 vs. West Michigan (Tigers Affiliate)

Published on August 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (52-60, 21-26) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (77-35, 33-14)

Sunday, August 17 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 113 of 131

RHP Will Varmette (1-3, 8.24 ERA) vs. RHP Preston Howey (5-2, 2.87 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Honoring 'Caps Against Cancer Night, the Fort Wayne TinCaps shut out the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) 3-0 in front of a sellout crowd.

SATURDAY SELLOUT AND SHUTOUT: On Saturday night, Luis Gutierrez, Harry Gustin, and Nick Wissman combined for the seventh 2025 TinCaps shutout. It is the first shutout since Miguel Mendez and Garrett Hawkins put together a blank sheet against Quad Cities on July 10. The TinCaps completed in front of their 13th sellout crowd of 7,570.

HOME COOKING: TinCap left-hander Luis Gutierrez struck out five across four shutout innings Saturday night following a quality start in his last home appearance on August 3. Across two levels, the 22-year-old has a 3-1 record at home this season with a 2.24 ERA over 52 1/3 innings tossed. He has struck out 51 at home in 2025 and has allowed six earned runs across 26 innings in his 5 starts at Parkview Field since getting called up in June. On the road, Gutierrez has a 4.34 ERA across 10 appearances with 39 strikeouts to 19 walks.

GUSTY GUSTIN: After shutting the door in the ninth on Tuesday, left-handed reliever Harry Gustin earned his fourth win behind three shutout innings on Saturday. Striking out three while facing the minimum, Gustin allowed one baserunner across his last six innings pitched. Amongst High-A arms with as many innings out of the bullpen, Gustin's 2.22 ERA ranks 2nd.

SIDE WINDING WISS: TinCaps reliever Nick Wissman completed his second save of the season Saturday after leaving the bases loaded in the ninth. Striking out three in two innings pitched, has not allowed a run in his last six appearances. Since June 1, Wissman has made 18 appearances and allowed six runs across 23 2/3 innings pitched (2.28 ERA). He has struck out 22 across the stretch.

KING KRUSHING: Following a 0-for-6 start in High-A, catcher Lamar King Jr. has four multi-hit games in his last 7 played and is hitting .324 (11-for-34). The No. 14 Padres prospect is 6-for-15 this series, including an RBI single Saturday in the eighth. He has a hit in 6 of his last 7 games played and has reached base in every game where he has had a plate appearance. The 21-year-old was awarded California League Player of the Month in June, leading the league in AVG (.408), 2B (11), OBP (.505), SLG (.579), and OPS (1.084).

AUGUST IS KARP SEASON: In August, Outfielder Braedon Karpathios is 2nd in the Midwest League in both hits (18) and AVG (.346) while ranking 6th with an .886 OPS. Overall, Karpathios is tied for 5th in the Midwest League in walks (65), 7th in batting average on balls in play (.349), and 10th with a .373 OBP.

MULTI-KARP: Starting in his 34th straight game and 103rd of the season, Karpathios has a team-leading 26 multi-hit and 12 multi-RBI games this season. He has half of those (13) in his last 29 played, dating back to July 11. Across the stretch, he top 10 in the Midwest League in H (36 - 1st), TB (49 - 3rd), AVG (.330 - 4th), 2B (7 - 9th), and OPS (.871 - 10th).

KARP WITH A CANNON: On Thursday night, Braedon Karpathios gunned down Whitecaps career-doubles leader Austin Murr twice, trying to stretch singles into doubles. It is his 13th and 14th outfield assists this season. The mark is 2nd in High-A and 5th in Minor League Baseball.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT: Shortstop Jonathan Vastine has reached base in 5 of his last 8 plate appearances following his first multi-hit and multi-walk games at the pro ranks on Thursday and Friday. The 19th-round pick of the Padres out of Vanderbilt got the call straight to High-A out of draft camp and has reached base safely in 4 of his first 5 games with the 'Caps. Vastine was a three-year starter for the Commodores and was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Midseason Watch List in his senior season.







Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.