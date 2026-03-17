Dragons Meet the Team Event at Day Air Ballpark Set for Saturday, June 13

Published on March 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons will host their 2026 "Meet the Team" event on Saturday, June 13 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The event will begin with the opening of gates at 10:00 am and run until 12:00 pm. The "Meet the Team" event will be the first of two fan events hosted by the Dragons in 2026 at Day Air Ballpark.

Fans will be able to meet the 2026 Dayton Dragons roster for autographs and photos. There will be player and coach-led activities on the field and kids can also run the bases. Heater, Gem, Blaze and the Green Team will be on hand with more Dragons fun. Concessions will be open for food, and the Dragons Den will be open for purchase of Dragons gear.

Tickets can be purchased now. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Season Ticket Members will receive their tickets digitally on their accounts or printed with their season tickets. Their entrance will be free of charge.

Tickets can be purchased at this link: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Meettheteam2026

Learn more about the Meet the Team Event at www.daytondragons.com/meettheteam.







Midwest League Stories from March 17, 2026

Dragons Meet the Team Event at Day Air Ballpark Set for Saturday, June 13 - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.