Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Fan Fest & Rummage Sale Set for April 1

Published on March 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - You are invited to prepare for the 2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season by attending Fan Fest at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday, April 1 from noon until 5:00pm. This event includes free parking and free admission courtesy of Neuroscience Group.

The Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club will host a rummage sale at the same time. The rummage sale will feature a variety of game-worn, clearance, and one-of-a-kind items from the Snake Pit Team Store. All items in the rummage sale will be available at a 50% discount off the listed price.

The Timber Rattlers will be on the field at 1:30pm for practice with an intrasquad scrimmage set to begin at 3:00pm. On-field activities are dependent on the weather.

The Snake Pit Team Store and ticket office will be open during Fan Fest, too. The Team store will be loaded with new gear featuring Timber Rattlers and alternate identities. Tickets and ticket packages for the 2026 season will be available from the ticket office.

The concessions stand on the first base concourse will be open with a limited menu of items available. The Leinie Lodge on the first base concourse will be open with the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Tampa Bay Rays on the television monitors.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open this season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from March 17, 2026

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