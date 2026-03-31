Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2026 Roster Announced

Published on March 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have sent a host of their prospects to start the 2026 Midwest League season as members of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. New Wisconsin manager Nick Stanley will make out his lineup card for Opening Night on Thursday, April 2 against the Beloit Sky Carp at Neuroscience Group Field. Game time is 6:40pm.

Nine Timber Rattlers have been placed on MLB Pipeline's Brewers Top 30 Prospects list to begin the season: Infielders Luis Peña (#2) and Andrew Fischer (#6) are joined by catcher Marco Dinges (#10), outfielders Josh Adamczewski (#11) and Braylon Payne (#14), pitchers Ethan Dorchies (#20) and Bryce Meccage (#21) and infielders Eric Bitonti (#26) and Daniel Dickinson (#30). The Baseball America Prospect Handbook's Brewers Top 30 List rankings include Peña (#2), Dinges (#10), Adamczewski (#11), Fischer (#12), Dorchies (#17), Payne (#19), Bitonti (#23), and Meccage (#26).

2026 Timber Rattlers (Bold Italics Indicate Experience with Wisconsin):

Pitchers (16): Ethan Dorchies, Jesus Flores, Michael Fowler, Yorman Galindez, Bjorn Johnson, Quinton Low, Bryce Meccage, José Nova, Braylon Owens, Bryan Rivera, Yerlin Rodriguez, Jack Seppings, Travis Smith, Wande Torres, Chandler Welch, and Jason Woodward

Catchers (3): Blayberg Diaz, Marco Dinges, and David García

Infielders (7): Juan Baez, Eric Bitonti, Daniel Dickinson, Andrew Fischer, Daniel Guilarte, Tayden Hall, and Luis Peña

Outfielders (4): Josh Adamczewski, Luis Castillo, Braylon Payne, and Josiah Ragsdale

There are players from the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and the United States on this year's squad.

Fans can get their first look at the 2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in action during Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 1 when the team practices on the field - weather permitting - at 1:30pm with a scrimmage scheduled for 3:00pm. Admission and parking are free.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from March 31, 2026

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