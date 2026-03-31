TinCaps Announce 2026 Broadcast Schedule

Published on March 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps fans will again get the opportunity to follow their team wherever they go during the 2026 season.

For a fourth consecutive season, the TinCaps are partnering with 21Alive to showcase select games on MyNetworkTV in the Fort Wayne area, beginning on Tuesday, April 7, for Opening Day. The TinCaps will host the Athletics-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. before first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

A total of 12 games can be watched live on MyTV, with every Thursday night home game being available.

TinCaps on MyTV Schedule

April 7 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) - 6:30 PM

April 9 vs. Landing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) - 7:00 PM

April 23 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate) - 7:00 PM

May 7 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate) - 7:00 PM

May 21 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) - 7:00 PM

June 4 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) - 7:00 PM

June 18 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs affiliate) - 7:00 PM

July 2 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) - 7:00 PM

July 23 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) - 7:00 PM

August 6 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) - 7:00 PM

August 20 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) - 7:00 PM

August 27 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) - 7:00 PM

Online, all 132 of the team's games - home and road - can be watched for free on the Bally Sports Live App. Along with TinCaps games, fans get access to over 7,000 Minor League games live right at their fingertips.

Fans can also watch live and on-demand games on MLB+ for $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year. In addition to TinCaps games, fans can also listen to every out-of-market Major League Baseball game live or on-demand, plus MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.

For MLB.TV subscribers, make sure to select the San Diego Padres as your "favorite team" to get access to all Padres-affiliates games, including the TinCaps.

In addition to TV coverage, 1380 The Fan and 100.9 FM returns as the exclusive radio home of TinCaps baseball. Fans will be able to tune in to all 132 games throughout the season. All broadcasts will also be available online at TinCaps.com/Listen.

Jaden Taylor returns for his second season as the team's lead play-by-play broadcaster for home games on TV and road games on radio. Mike Maahs enters his 23rd season with the franchise, leading radio coverage for home games. Andy Jachim returns to the team for his second season, joining the radio broadcasts and select games on TV. Brett Rump (1380 The Fan) and Justin Libey (former Minor League pitcher from Northeast Indiana) return for select broadcasts as well.

Where to Watch

Bally Sports Live app (FREE) - live

MLB+ (subscription) - live and on-demand, plus MLB Network, MLB Audio, and MLB Big Inning

MLB.TV (subscription) - select the San Diego Padres as your Favorite Team

MyNetworkTV - channel 21.3 over-the-air and channel 1172 on Comcast Xfinity (Thursdays)

Where to Listen

1380 The Fan and 100.9 FM

TinCaps.com/Listen

Meanwhile, nothing beats being at the ballpark in real life. TinCaps tickets are available at TinCaps.com/tickets by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

The team's complete 2026 schedule is available here.

Last week, the Padres announced Fort Wayne's initial roster, headlined by San Diego's No. 4 prospect Kash Mayfield.







Midwest League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.