Warm up Your Taste Buds: Chiefs Announce New Specialty Food Items for 2026 Season

Published on March 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - As the Chiefs warm up for a championship caliber season on the field, Central Illinois baseball fans will need to warm up their taste buds, as the Chiefs have rolled out a deep lineup of new food options for the 2026 season at Dozer Park.

In addition to traditional ballpark favorites and new wallet-friendly meal combos, fans will be able to try unique and delicious dishes such as bacon-wrapped hot dogs, funnel cake fries and loaded tator squares.

Each new concession offering is listed below, sorted by concession stand.

Perros Bombers (Stand 2)

Steak Quesadilla - Flour tortillas grilled with steak and cheese, finished off by a sauce drizzle with just enough kick. It's self-explanatory, and it's delicious.

Honest Abe's Grill (Stand 3)

Italian Beef Sandwich: A Midwest favorite, now at Dozer Park. Classic Italian Beef, served on a French roll with giardiniera on the side. Served with a side of house chips.

Funnel Cake Fries: Two fair food favorites combine for a sweet ballpark dessert. Funnel Cake fries, topped with a fruity strawberry topping, finished with a sprinkling of powdered sugar.

Loaded Tator Squares: Squared, crunchy tator tots, soaked with nacho cheese and drizzled in ranch, topped with bacon bits. Nachos, but better.

Pizza Pi (Stand 4)

Combo Pizza Slice: Pepperoni or sausage on pizza? No need to choose. On the combo pizza slice, you get both.

Heartland BBQ (Stand 5)

BBQ Mac Sandwich: Two slices of bread topped with a pulled pork, mac and cheese combination, covered in barbeque sauce. Served with a side of house chips.

The Grille

Polish Sausage: a six-inch polish, stuffed in a bun, topped with sauteed onions and mustard.

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog: Next time you're craving a ballpark hot dog, give this one a try. A classic Nathan's Hot Dog, wrapped in bacon, topped with grilled peppers and onions, plus a drizzle of mayo.

The new dishes will be available beginning with the Chiefs home-opener on April 7, as Peoria welcomes the South Bend Cubs for a six-game series. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.