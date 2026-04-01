Dodgers Unveil Loons 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 31, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - In conjunction with the nine-time World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce the team's opening day roster for the 2026 season. The Opening Day roster will be finalized prior to Friday's home opener, when the Loons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres Affilaite) at 6:05 pm at Dow Diamond.

PITCHERS (16): Myles Caba, Justin Chambers, Davis Chastain, Nicolas Cruz, Dilan Figueredo, Aidan Foeller, Jacob Frost, Joseilyn Gonzalez, Alex Makarewich, Cody Morse, Sterling Patick, Zach Root, Logan Tabeling, Jakob Wright, Reynaldo Yean, Christian Zazueta

CATCHERS (2): Jesus Galiz, Victor Rodrigues

INFIELDERS (6): Cameron Decker, Eduardo Guerrero, Jose Izarra, Jose Meza, Nico Perez, Logan Wagner

OUTFIELDERS (4): Chuck Davalan, Samuel Munoz, Eduardo Quintero, Mike Sirota

Italic - Appeared with Loons in 2025 season

Underlined - Appeared with Loons in 2024 season

Notes regarding the 2026 roster:

16 players (of 28) spent at least a portion of the 2025 or 2024 season with Great Lakes. 16 returners are the most on a Loons Opening Day roster since 2023, which also featured 16.

Two players were selected by the Dodgers in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft

Three players were selected by the Dodgers in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft

14 players were born outside the United States (8 Venezuela, 3 Dominican Republic, 1 Canada, 1 Mexico, 1 Puerto Rico)

Six Loons appear on MLB.com's list of Top 30 Dodgers prospects (Quintero - 3, Sirota - 4, Davalan - 9, Zazueta - 10, Root - 13, Patick - 23)

The top four strikeout leaders with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2025, are on the Loons 2026 Opening Day roster. Foeller (127, 1st), Patick (100, 2nd), Tabeling (88, 3rd) and Zazueta (80, 4th).

The average age of the roster is 21.9 years old. Tabeling and Caba share the distinction of being the oldest player at 24 years old and were both born on August 21st, 2001. The youngest player is Eduardo Quintero, the 20-year-old was born on September 16th, 2005.

Jair Fernandez will serve as the Loons manager, for a third straight season. Kevin LaChance returns as hitting coach for the second straight season and Richard De Los Santos is back as pitching coach, a role he was in during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 season.

Brad Tunney begins his 11th season in the Loons broadcast booth and is joined by John Vicari, in his fourth season. All 132 Loons games can be heard on Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt, 1009themitt.com, Loons.com and on your mobile device using the TuneIn App. Along with the radio broadcast, all games are streamed digitally via MiLB.TV, with select games on WNEM TV 5 and WNEM+.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from March 31, 2026

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