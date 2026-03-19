New Food Items & Drinks on Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Menu for 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Food & Beverage department has been hard at work on new menu items for the 2026 season to tempt your tastebuds. They have prepared a delightful series of delectable delicacies for you, and we are ready to whet your appetite by revealing the new drinks and dishes that will join

Gnaf's Nacho Poutine, the winner of the 2026 Food Fight, on this year's menu.

First, a few flavorful Mocktail concoctions to quench the thirst of all fans that will be available from the Distillery, Leinie Lodge, and the Fox Club.

The Bleacher Breeze prepared with Tropical Vibe Celsius, pineapple juice, and club soda, garnished with a lime. Snakebite Splash is made of ginger beer and pineapple juice, garnished with a gummy worm. The Bullpen Bubbler has lemonade and club soda with strawberry syrup and dried strawberries as a garnish. Rattler Fizz includes cranberry juice, ginger ale, and lime juice with a lime wedge. The Dugout Dream is blue popping pearls, Starry, limeade, and cran-watermelon juice.

A special Sunday-only Mocktail is The Blue Crew Cooler featuring Red Bull, pineapple juice, and blue raspberry syrup garnished with an orange wedge.

If you are of legal drinking age and looking for something a little stronger during a Sunday game, The Fox Club has The Brew City Brunch Bloody, a Classic Bloody Mary topped with some Wisconsin favorites: mini-cheeseburger slider, Badger brat, funnel curds, sausage & cheese, celery, olives, and pickle spears.

Speaking of Wisconsin favorites, fresh cheese curds from Ellsworth will be available at all Grab & Go locations in the stadium. If you want fried cheese curds from Ellsworth, you can purchase that option from our main concession stands and the Grand Slam Grill.

A variety of new main courses and desserts are set for you in The Fox Club this season.

Southwest Chicken Bowl: Cilantro lime rice, your choice of fried popcorn chicken or grilled enchilada chicken topped with Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, pickled onions, and corn & black bean salsa served with a side of guacamole.

BBQ Pork Slaw Wrap: A 12-inch tortilla loaded with superfood slaw, BBQ pulled pork, and shredded cheese

Sweet & Savory Sweet Potato Bowl: Roasted sweet potatoes topped w/marshmallows, BBQ pulled pork, and maple BBQ sauce

Oreo Fluff & Churros: A creamy, sweet dip to dunk your Oreo & classic churros served in a mini souvenir helmet

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Sticks: Pair of cinnamon sugar pretzel sticks served with a side of vanilla icing

S'more Shake (For Those 21+): Chocolate Tippy Cow, chocolate vodka, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate syrup. Topped with graham cracker crumbs, toasted marshmallows, & a Hershey square

The main concession stand on the third base concourse is the only place for you to try two new sandwiches. We have a Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich, a fried chicken breast topped with superfood slaw, sesame seeds, and teriyaki sauce served on a toasted brioche bun. There is also a Carnitas Torta Sandwich, a Mexican sandwich featuring pulled pork piled high on a brioche bun topped with pickled onions, jalapenos, and enchilada aioli.

A little farther down the third base concourse, you will find three new options of Full Count Sliders at The Hot Corner:

- The Philly Slider: Burger topped with peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese

- The Onion Jam Slider: Burger topped with caramelized onion aioli and cheddar cheese

- The Italian Slider: Burger topped with marinara, Italian seasoning, and shredded mozzarella cheese

The Badger Brat is also waiting for you at The Hot Corner, too. This item is a fresh pork sausage loaded with mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, red peppers, and a specialized seasoning blend.

The Festival Grill at the end of the third base concourse has added new ingredients to the options of Build-Your-Own Bowl this season. Cilantro lime rice as a base, popcorn chicken as a protein choice, and new toppings like guacamole or corn & black bean salsa.

The Nacho Kiosk on the first base concourse is adding Bratchos to their available selections. How do white tortilla chips and nacho cheese, topped with brat coins, jalapenos, pickled onions, and Pico de Gallo sound to you? That sounds like baseball season to us!

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open this season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.