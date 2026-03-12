Gnaf's Nacho Poutine Wins Salmon's Meat Products Food Fight

Published on March 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Gnaf finally wins one! The votes have been tallied in the 2026 Salmon's Meat Products Food Fight with Gnaf's Nacho Poutine, a recipe submitted by David Clark, receiving the most support. The delicious dish will be on the concession menu at Neuroscience Group Field this season.

Gnaf's Nacho Poutine includes Badger brat coins from Salmon's Meat Products served over a bed of waffle fries topped with beer cheese and fresh cheese curds.

Clark's dish beat out four other finalists with over 38,000 votes cast. Clark will receive four vouchers and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before any home game during the regular season with four vouchers for his Nacho Poutine.

Gnaf, the evil twin of Timber Rattlers mascot Fang T. Rattler and namesake of the winning recipe, did not say anything but danced a happy jig on the concourse when asked for comment.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open this season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.