Michigan State to Face WMU at LMCU Ballpark

Published on March 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - The Michigan State Spartan baseball team will host the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday, April 15 at 6:05 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark.

Michigan State, representing the Big Ten Conference and based in East Lansing, will face in-state rival Western Michigan of the Mid-American Conference, based in Kalamazoo, in what promises to be an exciting night of college baseball in West Michigan. The matchup brings together two proud Division I programs and offers fans a unique opportunity to see high-level collegiate baseball in a Minor League setting.

While LMCU Ballpark is primarily home to the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, the venue has hosted a variety of special events in recent years, including Banana Ball, high school and college baseball games, community events, concerts, and festivals. The Spartans versus Broncos matchup continues the ballpark's tradition of welcoming premier amateur and collegiate sporting events.

Dan Morrison, Vice President of Sales for the West Michigan Whitecaps, said the organization is excited to bring another marquee college baseball game to West Michigan.

"We're thrilled to host Michigan State and Western Michigan at LMCU Ballpark," Morrison said. "This is a great opportunity for fans across West Michigan to see two outstanding Division I programs compete in a first-class facility. With strong alumni bases from both universities in the Grand Rapids area, we expect a terrific atmosphere on April 15."

Both programs are looking forward to the opportunity to compete in a professional ballpark environment and showcase Division I college baseball in front of fans across West Michigan. The neutral-site matchup provides added exposure for both universities and highlights the strength of college baseball within the state.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, March 13th. General admission ticket prices will start at $5 for students and $10 for the general public. A limited number of premium seating options, including suites and 4Topps tables will also be available.

For more information or to purchase tickets once on sale, visit whitecapsbaseball.com or follow the West Michigan Whitecaps on social media for updates.







Midwest League Stories from March 12, 2026

Michigan State to Face WMU at LMCU Ballpark - West Michigan Whitecaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.