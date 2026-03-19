Single-Game VIP Cubs Tickets Now Available on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop

Published on March 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Upgrade your game day and experience Four Winds Field like never before from the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop. For a limited time, the South Bend Cubs are offering single-game access to this exclusive, all-inclusive VIP space on four select dates during the 2026 season.

Typically reserved for private group outings, this premium rooftop experience is now available to individual fans. Each ticket includes a two-hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet, a South Bend Cubs hat, access to a cash bar, and private restrooms-all paired with one of the best views in the ballpark. Availability is limited, and these games are expected to sell out quickly.

Single game dates for 2026 include Saturday, May 9; Thursday, June 11; Tuesday, July 21; and Tuesday, August 18.

"These rooftop games are some of the most fun and unique experiences we offer all season," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "We're excited to open this space up to more fans and give them the chance to enjoy incredible views, great food, and a Wrigley Field rooftop style VIP atmosphere."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the South Bend Cubs for another year," said Jodie Kitchell, United Regional Vice President. "We are excited for this season and to see the community embrace the improvements at Four Winds Field. This is a great time for growth for the neighborhood around the park and for the city. United is proud to work alongside the team as it strives to make our community an even better place to live."

Tickets are just $32 and provide a unique opportunity for fans to experience the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop.

The two-hour ballpark buffet includes grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and lemonade. Fans can still explore all the amenities and features of Four Winds Field with their game ticket, entering and exiting the rooftop as they please to enjoy the full ballpark experience.

Located just outside the stadium in left field, the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop offers a one-of-a-kind view of Four Winds Field and Downtown South Bend. The space is ideal for groups of 50 to 300 people for both gameday and non-gameday events. To reserve the rooftop for your next outing, contact a South Bend Cubs Account Executive by calling (574) 235-9988. Additional details are available.







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