Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: Opening Week

Published on March 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Opening Night is almost here for the 2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Here is what the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers have planned for you to start the professional baseball season in Northeast Wisconsin!

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 at Noon to 5:00pm; Neuroscience Group presents Fan Fest; Rummage Sale: Get ready for the season with Fan Fest presented by Neuroscience Group! The free event includes a rummage sale in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club and begins at noon. There is free parking, free admission, and a 50% discount on all tagged items in the rummage sale. The players are scheduled to be on the field - weather permitting - for practice 1:30 and a scrimmage at 3:00pm. A limited concessions menu will be available, too.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2 at 6:40pm - OPENING NIGHT; Prospect Mini-Poster Giveaway presented by Blue Print Service Company; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company; 2026 Magnet Schedules courtesy of Fox Communities Credit Union: Be one of the first 2,000 fans into the ballpark on Opening Night to receive a special mini-poster of Milwaukee Brewers prospects from Blue Print Service Company. Everyone can enjoy Brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company. After the game, there will be Magnet Schedules for the 2026 season courtesy of Fox Communities Credit Union available on your way out of the stadium.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3 at 6:40pm; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the game.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4 at 1:10pm; All-Fan Sal Frelick Jersey Giveaway presented by Network Health; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick was a Timber Rattler early in his professional career. Look at him now! Network Health and the Timber Rattlers have teamed up for an All-Fan giveaway of a Sal Frelick Jersey. Every fan to attend this game will receive this giveaway. Jerseys will be available in the following sizes (Youth Large, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, 3XL). After the game, children twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from March 26, 2026

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: Opening Week - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.