33 Former TinCaps on MLB Opening Day Rosters in 2026

Published on March 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As the 2026 Major League Baseball season begins, a total of 33 former TinCaps players appeared on MLB Opening Day rosters.

Since Fort Wayne's Minor League Baseball franchise was established in 1993, there have been 235 players who've ascended from playing in the Summit City to the big leagues. (The club was known as the Wizards through 2008 before rebranding as the TinCaps in '09.)

Former TinCaps are listed on 15 of MLB's 30 teams heading into 2026, seven of which are a part of the San Diego Padres, Fort Wayne's parent club.

"We are continually amazed to see the incredible talents that have had time here at Parkview Field," TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. "The fan support that we get is some of the best in the country, and we are so excited that fans continue to come out and support this award-winning venue. We've helped hundreds of major league ball players, and they all talk about the amazing fan support that they received while in Fort Wayne."

Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), the TinCaps all-time single-season home run record holder, is coming off his fourth consecutive 20-plus home run season in the big leagues and earned his second Platinum Glove in right field and third All-Star nod. Tatis broke the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic single-tournament record with 11 RBI and hit the country's first WBC grand slam earlier this month.

American League Gold Glove winner Ty France (2016) returns to the Padres roster after hitting .306 in 19 spring training games. Other Padres include Luis Campusano (2018), David Morgan (2023-24), Jackson Merrill (2023), Adrián Morejón (2017), and Bradgley Rodriguez (2024).

San Diego's coaching staff also included five former Fort Wayne staff members: bench coach Brian Esposito (2022), athletic trainer Ricky Huerta (2013-15), outfield and baserunning instructor Vinny Lopez (2016), strength coach Jay Young (2017), and equipment manager T.J. Laidlaw. There are even more former players and coaches on the staffs of other teams.

In 2025, seven former TinCaps made their MLB debuts, including Ryan Bergert (2022-23), Omar Cruz (2019), Robert Hassell III (2021-22), Jakob Marsee (2023), Morgan (2023-24), Tirso Ornelas (2018, '21), and Rodriguez (2024).

Marsee burst onto the scene, winning National League Rookie of the Month for August in his first month in the big leagues. In his first 25 games, he hit 10 doubles, 3 triples, and 4 home runs. The last player to reach those three feats in his first 25 MLB games was Joe DiMaggio in 1936. Marsee put together the best 13-game start to a Miami Marlins career in franchise history with a 1.414 OPS and a 17-game start with a 1.246 OPS.

Five former Fort Wayne TinCaps were selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, including Max Fried (2013 & 2014), MacKenzie Gore (2018, 2021), Andrés Muñoz (2017), Morejon (2017), and Tatis Jr. (2017).

Though he never played for the TinCaps, North Side High School alum Zach McKinstry returns to the Detroit Tigers for his fourth season after ending 2025 with career high's in nearly every offensive category.

The TinCaps will open their 2026 season at the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons on Friday, April 3 (6:05 p.m.) before returning home for their Opening Night at Parkview Field on Tuesday, April 7 (6:35 p.m.) against the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. Single-game tickets are available now through TinCaps.com/tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

Former TinCaps Players on 2026 MLB Opening Day Rosters:

INF CJ Abrams (2019) - Nationals

INF Gabriel Arias (2017-18) - Guardians

RHP Lake Bachar (2016-17) - Marlins

1B Jake Bauers (2014) - Brewers

RHP David Bednar (2016-2017) - Yankees

RHP Matt Brash (2019) - Mariners

C Luis Campusano (2018) - Padres

LHP Joey Cantillo (2018-19) - Guardians

INF Xavier Edwards (2019) - Marlins

RHP Zach Eflin (2013) - Orioles

INF Ty France (2016) - Padres

LHP Max Fried (2013-2014) - Yankees

LHP MacKenzie Gore (2018 & 2021) - Rangers

C Austin Hedges (2012) - Guardians

RHP Michael Kelly (2012-13, '15) - Athletics

LHP Eric Lauer (2016) - Blue Jays

LHP Joey Lucchesi (2016) - Angels

OF Jakob Marsee (2023) - Marlins

RHP Phil Maton (2016) - Cubs

OF Jackson Merrill (2023) - Padres

RHP Miles Mikolas (2010) - Nationals

LHP Adrián Morejón (2017) - Padres

RHP David Morgan (2023-24) - Padres

RHP Andrés Muñoz (2017) - Mariners

RHP Chris Paddack (2016) - Marlins

INF Graham Pauley (2023) - Marlins

RHP Colin Rea (2012-13) - Cubs

RHP Bradgley Rodriguez (2024) - Padres

RHP Joe Ross (2012-13) - DBacks

LHP Erik Sabrowski (2021) - Guardians

OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) - Padres

SS Trea Turner (2014) - Phillies

LHP Ryan Weathers (2018-2019) - Yankees







Midwest League Stories from March 26, 2026

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