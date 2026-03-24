TinCaps Set "60-Degree Guarantee" for Opening Day

Published on March 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps have announced the "60-Degree Guarantee" for Opening Day. If the temperature is below 60 degrees at first pitch on Tuesday, April 7, all fans in attendance will have the opportunity to receive a ticket of equal or lesser value to any other April home game of their choice, based on availability.

"We are hopeful to have sunshine and warm weather come Opening Day, but we know Midwest weather can be inconsistent," TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions Michael Limmer said. "This guarantee gives fans an option to come back again as our guest if it is not as warm as we hope it to be."

If the temperature is 59 degrees or below, all Opening Day ticket holders will receive information on how to renew their free tickets.

Padres minor league camp wraps up this week in Peoria, Arizona, with San Diego prospects preparing for the 2026 season. The club is set to announce the TinCaps break-camp roster soon as the TinCaps begin their season on Friday, April 3, at the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons. The 'Caps return to Parkview Field in two weeks, taking on the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch for Tuesday, April 7, is set for 6:35 p.m.

The 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps season is full of fun, family-friendly promotions. Opening Week, fans can receive a 2026 TinCaps Magnet Schedule, presented by Lutheran Life Villages. Other promotions in April include Family Feast Night, presented by US Foods on Tuesdays, Paws and Claws Night, presented by Law's Country Kennel on Wednesdays, and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Mitchell's. On Sunday, fans can stick around for Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks.

On Saturday, April 11, and April 25, the TinCaps will be celebrating Military Appreciation Night, presented by Omni, Steel Dynamics & the San Diego Padres. Complimentary tickets are available for military members and their families -- both active duty and veterans. Mini-sized American Flags will be given away as well!

Season-ticket packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization. The TinCaps will be at home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July.







Midwest League Stories from March 24, 2026

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