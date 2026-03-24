Chiefs Announce New Family-Friendly Ballpark Meal Combos for 2026 Season

Published on March 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The best summertime dinner and a show in Peoria just became even more affordable. With Opening Day at Dozer Park just 14 days away, the Peoria Chiefs have announced four new meal combo deals for the 2026 season.

The meal deals include discounts on ballpark favorite hot dogs, popcorn and sodas, making everything from a date night to a family night out at the ballpark lighter on the wallet.

Feed the whole family with the 4-pack combo, which includes four hot dogs, four small sodas and two popcorns for $40.

Fans just looking for a snack can snag the Snack Deal Combo, which includes two small sodas, two candy bars or boxes and one popcorn for $27.50, or the Popcorn & 2 Soda Combo for $10.25.

Fans flying solo to the concession stand can enjoy the discounts as well, as the Hot Dog & Drink Combo (one hot dog and one small soda) is $8.

"As a dad of two boys, I know it can be pricey for a family of four to attend sporting events," Chiefs' General Manager Jason Mott said. "Deals like these help us maintain the goal of being one of the foremost affordable family entertainment options in Central Illinois."

The discounted meal combos can be claimed at concession stands 2, 3, 4 and 5.

New feature food items for the 2026 season will be announced in the coming days.

The Chiefs open their 66-game home schedule on Tuesday, April 7 by hosting the South Bend Cubs. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park Box office.







Midwest League Stories from March 24, 2026

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