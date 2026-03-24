Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Carlos Zambrano to Visit Four Winds Field June 25

Published on March 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Former Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Carlos Zambrano will make a special appearance during the South Bend Cubs game on Thursday, June 25, presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council. Zambrano, who pitched 11 seasons with Chicago, and 12 total in the Big Leagues, will host a special VIP meet-and-greet prior to the game. Only 100 VIP packages will be available and tickets are available now, presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.

Included in the VIP bundle is a game ticket with seating in the brand new 11/11 Club presented by Bacardi, located on the second floor of the new event building in the left field corner, a two-hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet, (grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, macaroni and cheese, and cookies, along with lemonade, water and soda), and the guaranteed opportunity to meet the Cubs legend. Gates for VIP ticket holders will open at 5:30 p.m.

VIP tickets are only $99 but only 100 packages will be available. Order your tickets now before they sell out. This package is the only way to guarantee an opportunity to get a picture and autograph with Carlos Zambrano.

The Venezuela native made his Major League debut with the Cubs as a 20-year-old in 2001 and was part of three National League Central champion teams in 2003, 2007, and 2008. Zambrano is perhaps most remembered for the first neutral site no-hitter in MLB history, as in 2008, he no-hit the Houston Astros at then Miller Park in Milwaukee. The game was moved from Houston to Milwaukee because of damage in Texas from Hurricane Ike. It was the first Chicago Cubs no-hitter since Milt Pappas hurled one in 1972. After his time in Chicago finished in 2011, he pitched one season with the Miami Marlins in 2012. Zambrano wrapped up his Big League career with 132 wins, 1637 strikeouts, and three MLB All Star Game nominations.

About Indiana Corn Marketing Council, the presenting partner

The Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) represents Indiana corn farmers and works to grow demand for corn and corn-based products like ethanol - an Indiana-made, renewable fuel. By supporting research, innovation, and new markets, ICMC helps create value for farmers while supporting local communities. Learn more at incornandsoy.org.







Midwest League Stories from March 24, 2026

Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Carlos Zambrano to Visit Four Winds Field June 25 - South Bend Cubs

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