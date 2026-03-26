Water Street District to Host Opening Day "Party at the Plaza" at Day Air Ballpark

Published on March 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Water Street District will kick off the 2026 Dragons season with an Opening Day "Party at the Plaza" at Day Air Ballpark. The event will hit the plaza before the Dragons take on the Lake County Captains on Opening Day, April 7, 2026. The event will feature Dragons excitement, along with food trucks, a beer truck and more from Heidelberg Distributing, and live music from DJ Todd Banks.

Jeff Stevens from iHeart Radio will host the event with visits from Heater, Gem, Blaze, The Green Team, and the Orange Crush crew. Fun for all ages will be available throughout the pregame plaza event with inflatables, yard games, cornhole, and more! Fans can also get a commemorative digital Opening Day photo at the Dragons photo booth. Dragons partners, Day Air Credit Union, Kroger, Rocky's Ace Hardware, altafiber, Atherton Plumbing, and more; will also join the Opening Day party.

Water Street District Community members: Winan's, Soleil Movement, and PINS Mechanical will join the party and share all the great things you can enjoy in the heart of Water Street District. Fans can visit the Water Street District booth to enter to win a premium raffle prize featuring Water Street District fun, Dragons gear, and more, and they can also learn more about their Pint Path program and participants like Little Fish Brewing Company who will be joining them for the event. The Dragons and Water Street District encourage fans and downtown residents to visit the plaza between 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm to enjoy the festivities before the game. Learn more about the event at Water Street District's Facebook, here.

Water Street District will host three more "Party at the Plaza" events during the 2026 season. These events will take place on the following dates with more details to come:

May 15 | 5:30 - 7:30 pm

Dragons vs. Lake County Captains (7:05 pm)

June 12 | 5:30 - 7:30 pm

Dragons vs. Fort Wayne Tincaps (7:05 pm)

August 7 | 5:30 - 7:30 pm featuring appearances from STAR WARS characters

Dragons vs. Great Lakes Loons (7:05 pm)

More Information:

About Water Street District

Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development have proudly partnered with the City of Dayton to transform the vacant riverfront into a vibrant and walkable mixed-use neighborhood - Water Street District. Located adjacent to RiverScape Metropark and Day Air Ballpark (home of the Dayton Dragons), this project currently includes office, retail/restaurant space, structured parking and two hotels. In addition, the development offers for rent residential units including Delco Lofts, Water Street Apartments, The Sutton, Monument, and Centerfield Flats. To learn more about Water Street District, visit www.waterstreetdayton.com.

For more information about Party at the Plaza, presented by Water Street District, visit www.waterstreetdayton.com and follow us on Instagram to learn more.







Midwest League Stories from March 26, 2026

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