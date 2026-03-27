Cubs Usher in New Era with Historic Fireworks Show, Easter Celebration

Published on March 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will open the 2026 season and debut the upgraded Four Winds Field during the first weekend of April, beginning with Opening Night at 7:05 PM on Friday, April 3. The Cubs will play a three-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

This is the first chance for fans to experience the newly renovated Four Winds Field. While most fans can access their tickets digitally through the new MiLB app (click here for details), fans will be able to stop by the Box Office, located in the new Event Building in left field. The new Box Office will open on April 3.

Right next to the box office is the new Left Field Gate. Entry to the stadium is still available through the Center Field Gate (formerly Gate D) and the Home Plate Gate (formerly Gate B).

NEW FOOD OPTIONS

The Cubs have also added new regular menu items ahead of the 2026 season. Back by popular demand is the pork tenderloin sandwich, available at Flash Point Grille the first-base and third-base side concession stands.

FRANX, a new grill cart located next to the left-field gate, will serve jumbo hot dogs, Chicago Dogs, BBQ bacon dogs, Opponent Dogs, bratwursts, and Italian sausages.

At the Cubs Cantina on the third-base side concourse, chicken or cheese quesadillas have been added to the menu.

THIS WEEKEND ONLY: The South Bend Cubs will have a fish and chips basket available at the 1st base Flash Point Grille (April 3 - 5). Plus, sample the first opponent hot dog and cocktail of the season. The BBQ Bandit Dog is our jumbo all beef hot dog, piled with pulled pork, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce. The Quad City Sunset is white rum with blue curacao, orange juice, and grenadine, garnished with an orange peal.

UPCOMING GAMES

Please note that gates now open 95 minutes before first pitch on weekends.

Friday, April 3 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 5:30 PM. U93's Big Perm will serve as guest DJ for the night, John Vincent will sing the National Anthem, and other big surprises are in store!

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2026 South Bend Cubs magnet schedule, presented by U93, featuring your favorite Cubs players.

Opening Night Fireworks: Join us as we kick off the 2026 season at the newly renovated Four Winds Field with the biggest fireworks show in stadium history following the game! Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Saturday, April 4 (4:05 PM)

Gates open at 2:30 PM.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2026 South Bend Cubs magnet schedule, presented by U93, featuring your favorite Cubs players.

Spin to Win Saturday:Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented by WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Autism Awareness Day: April is Autism Acceptance Month. Join us as we promote awareness, kindness, and understanding for those living with autism. Presented by Horizon Behavioral Autism Center.

Team Read Day: The South Bend Cubs welcome area schools who participated in Stu & Ivy's Team Read program. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WSBT, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Burger King, Campbell Ford, and Zolman's Best One Tire & Auto Care.

Sunday, April 5 (2:05 PM)

Gates open at 12:30 PM.

Easter Picnic: The Cubs Easter Picnic ticket package features premium seating in the Pepsi Stadium Club, along with a delicious all-you-can-eat picnic. Enjoy ham and turkey croissants, potato salad, Caesar salad, kettle chips with French onion dip, a roasted vegetable medley, fresh fruit, and festive sweets including carrot cake and cookies. Assorted Pepsi products and water are included, plus access to an exclusive cash bar. Click here to purchase tickets for this VIP picnic.

Easter Basket Giveaway and Egg Hunt: The first 750 kids 12 and under through the gates receive an Easter Basket and will be able to participate in an Easter Egg Hunt before or after the game. Kids 5 years old and below will have their hunt before the game while kids 6 to 12 years old will participate after the game. Presented by Once Upon A Child.

Sunday Funday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented by ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:40 p.m. to 1:05 p.m., and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from March 26, 2026

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