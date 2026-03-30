Four Winds Field Expands Menu Options for 2026 Season

Published on March 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Today, the South Bend Cubs have unveiled the 2026 concession menus which adds fan favorite menu items as well as new flavors to an already stacked lineup.

STAND AND EQUIPMENT UPGRADES

Just as Four Winds Field received upgrades to the facility, the portable food carts along the concourse were also enhanced. With the removal of the concourse level indoor suites, additional space became available for Steakadelphia, Smashburger, and drink carts on the 1st and 3rd base sides of the concourse.

As announced last week, Franx Hot Dog Cart has been added to the left field corner by the new Event Building. Franx is where fans can get freshly grilled hot dogs, Chicago dogs, BBQ bacon dog, bratwurst, Italian sausage and the returning Opponent Dogs (see below for schedule).

The new Event Building in left field has a brand-new kitchen that is more than 3 times the size of the previous kitchen. Executive Chef Marc Rossetti and his culinary team will be able to create amazing menus for special events as well as having the space to cook for over 10,000 hungry fans.

NEW MENU ITEMS

Cantina on the 3rd base side, behind section 117, also received a face lift and two new menu items. Cheese or chicken quesadillas and Mexican street tacos are now available throughout the season in addition to the helmet nachos and Doritos walking taco.

Also added is a new Grab and Go station, located next to Sweetspot where Gate A use to be behind home plate. Fans looking for options like hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, bottled soda and canned beer can make a quick stop for these ballpark staples.

LOCAL VENDORS ADDED TO THE ROSTER

New at Sweet Spot is Niles, Michigan based ice cream provider The GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Ice Cream Billy Sandwiches, available in vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry. GOAT Ice Cream is locally sourced and uses natural ingredients.

Munster based brewery 3Floyds has a new beverage stand behind home plate called Deluxe Dugout. Popular beers like Zombie Dust, Gumballhead, and Floyds Deluxe will be available in addition to other ballpark favorites.

WHAT'S A DIRTY SODA?

Dirty soda is a customizable, non-alcoholic drink made by adding flavored syrups, cream (like half-and-half or coconut cream), and sometimes fresh fruit (like lime) to a base soda, creating a creamy, dessert-like beverage. Popularized by Utah-based soda shops and social media, it's a popular alternative to coffee and tea, with no set rules for combinations.

Drink options will include Poppi, Alani, and Pepsi products with assorted syrup flavors and creams. These new drink options will be available in the suite and premium areas. However, guests on the concourse will have the chance to create their own. Additional details will be announced soon.

Opponent cocktails also return at all concourse bars including the new Bacardi Cocktail Corner on the 1st base side of the concourse (see below for schedule).

Opponent Dogs Schedule

Quad Cities River Bandits (April 3-5 & June 23-28): BBQ Bandit Dog - jumbo hot dog, pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce

Beloit Skycarp (April 14-19): Beloit Brat - grilled bratwurst, beer cheese, caramelized onion

Fort Wayne Tincaps (April 28-May 3 & May 26-31): Apple Slaw Dog - jumbo hot dog, white cheddar, pretzel bun, apple coleslaw (apples, onions, arugula, apple cider vinegar)

Lansing Lugnuts (May 5-10): Loaded Lugnut: jumbo hot dog, chili, cheese, white onion

Peoria Chiefs (June 9-14 & July 17-19): Poutine Dog - jumbo hot dog, caramelized onions, cheese curds, and gravy

Wisconsin Timber Ratters (July 21-26): Bacon Rattler Popper Dog - jumbo hot dog, crumbled bacon, jalapeno cream cheese, grilled jalapeno, cheddar cheese

Cedar Rapids Kernels (August 4-9 & September 1-6): Kernel Dog: jumbo hot dog, corn salsa, jalapenos, lime cilantro mayo, cheese

West Michigan Whitecaps (August 18-23): Michigan Mac Dog: jumbo hot dog, mac and cheese, breadcrumbs, chives, toasted bun

Opponent Cocktails

Quad Cities River Bandits (April 3-5 & June 23-28): Quad City Sunset - white rum, blue curacao, orange juice, grenadine, garnished with an orange

Beloit Skycarp (April 14-19): SkyCarp Screwdriver - vodka, orange juice, orange garnish

Fort Wayne Tincaps (April 28-May 3 & May 26-31): Cranberry Apple Cocktail - apple juice, orange juice, cranberry vodka

Lansing Lugnuts (May 5-10): Lugnut Lagoon - tequila, blue curacao, simple syrup, lime juice, garnished with lime

Peoria Chiefs (June 9-14 only): Peoria Pop - vodka, lemonade, blue curacao, grenadine, garnished with cherries

Peoria Chiefs (July 17-19 only): Peoria Peach - peach schnapps, vodka, orange juice, splash of lemon lime soda, sugar rim

Wisconsin Timber Ratters (July 21-26): Rattler on the Rocks - tequila, pineapple juice, jalapeno, triple sec, lime juice, rim with tajin

Cedar Rapids Kernels (August 4-9 & September 1-6): Rapids Razz - raspberry vodka, peach schnapps, blue curacao, simple syrup, lemon

West Michigan Whitecaps (August 18-23): West Michigan Sour - whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, garnish with lemon and cherry

Menu options are subject to change due to product availability or supply chain issues. The South Bend Cubs and food provider Pro Sports Catering will do everything possible to prevent menu disruptions.







Midwest League Stories from March 30, 2026

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