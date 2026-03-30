Cedar Rapids Kernels Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the Opening Day roster for the 2026 season.

The Cedar Rapids roster begins with 29 active players and six on the injured list.

Pitchers (16+6): Christian Becerra, Miguelangel Boadas (IL), Adrian Bohoquez (#15), Michael Carpenter (IL), Jason Doktorczyk, Ross Dunn (IL), Brent Francisco, Tanner Hall (IL), Dasan Hill (#6), Garrett Horn (IL), Eli Jones, Paulshawn Pasqualotto, Cole Peschl, Sam Rochard, Ivran Romero, Michael Ross, Yehizon Sanchez, Nolan Santos, Charlee Soto (IL, #9), Eston Stull, Nick Trabacchi, Jacob Wosinski.

Catchers (3): Khadim Diaw (#23), Luis Hernandez, Eduardo Tait (#3, #65 MLB).

Infielders (7): Miguel Briceno, Danny De Andrade, Rayne Doncon, Marek Houston (#8), Andy Lugo, Jay Thomason, Brandon Winokur (#17).

Outfielders (3): Jaime Ferrer, Caden Kendle, Jacob McCombs.

The Kernels return 23 players who wore a Cedar Rapids jersey in 2025 and 25 who have done so in their careers. Also, 7 of the Twins' top 30 prospects begin the season in CR.

Kernels Opening Night 2026 is Friday, April 3rd, at 6:05 PM vs. Peoria. Single-game tickets are on sale now. Season tickets, coupon books, and group outing bookings are available now. Visit Kernels.com or call 319-363-3887.







Midwest League Stories from March 30, 2026

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