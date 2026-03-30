Dragons Kids Club Is Back in 2026
Published on March 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons Kids Club returns in 2026 featuring the "Gem City" Dragons jersey. During the month of April, the Dragons Kids Club is only $29.99! This season, if you order more than two memberships, each additional membership is discounted by $5. The full package of the Dragons Kids Club total value is over $100. There are limited quantities and sizes, so be sure to buy now!
Members will receive:
- Gem City Dragons Jersey
- Dayton Dragons Book Bag
- Gem City Dragons hat
- Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher
- Two (2) Dragons Lawn Tickets
- Dragons Fun Zone Pass
Parents and guardians can sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub or in person at the Dragons Den team store during Dragons games.
If you have any questions feel free to email dragons@daytondragons.com.
Midwest League Stories from March 30, 2026
- Dragons Kids Club Is Back in 2026 - Dayton Dragons
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