Get Ready for Big Offense with the Crosstown Showdown's New Rules

Published on March 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Exciting change is in the air for the 2026 Crosstown Showdown, presented by Delta Dental, which will have a new hitter-friendly format when the Michigan State Spartans play the Lansing Lugnuts at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 at Jackson® Field™.

"Lugnuts baseball is synonymous with outrageous fun. It's our thing. We're Nuts," said general manager Zac Clark. "For our thirtieth season, why not get a little Nuts with the Crosstown Showdown and see how many runs we can score?"

The exhibition will be entirely machine-pitched and set for a two-hour time limit/nine-inning limit, whichever occurs first. No bunting or stealing bases is allowed; a team must swing the bat to score runs. There is no penalty for swinging and missing, with each batter receiving six pitches to put the ball in play. Lastly, each inning will see offenses receive a second-chance rally: After the three outs are recorded, the bases will be wiped clean and the outs reset.

The Showdown serves as the unofficial introduction to Lansing for the new Lugnuts, the Athletics' High-A Midwest League affiliate, before a three-game homestand opens the season from April 2-April 4. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from March 30, 2026

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