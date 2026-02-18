Ready Your Resume: the Lugnuts' Job Fair Is Saturday

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts are looking to hire for the 2026 season, their 30th season in Lansing.

The Lugnuts' 2026 Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 21, at Jackson? Field™, hiring seasonal, part-time positions - with certain openings expected to be filled on the spot.

Applicants are sought for Ticket Takers, Ticket Office Associates, Ushers, Retail Store Associates, Kids Area Associates, Control Room Personnel, Grounds Crew, Guest Services, Suite Level Attendants and Bat Boys/Bat Girls. All applicants must be at least 16 years ol d; job fair attendees will be asked to fill out an application before receiving an interview.

The Lugnuts' 66-game home schedule opens Thursday, April 2, and concludes Sunday, September 6. For further information, please visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.







