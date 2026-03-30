"Whifferball" Coming to Neuroscience Group Field

Published on March 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are excited to announce the addition of Whifferball Field for the 2026 season! This brand-new area, a whiffle ball field named after Rattlers mascot Whiffer, will be located inside Neuroscience Group Field as a new play area for children.

The field is located behind the left field berm in a newly expanded area of the stadium. The field is fenced in and includes a whiffle ball diamond prepared by the Timber Rattlers grounds crew.

"Baseball is all about playing the game, not just watching it," said Ryan Moede, Vice President of Business Operations for the Timber Rattlers. "This new wiffle ball field lets kids do exactly that. Whether they're playing a quick game or just playing catch, it adds a whole new level of fun and energy to the ballpark experience."

Whifferball Field will open for fans to experience starting later in April.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open this season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from March 30, 2026

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