Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Broadcast Information for 2026

Published on March 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and their broadcast partners are ready to bring you all the action this season. The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers have reached agreements with WACY (The Spot Green Bay 32) and WCWF (CW-14) to televise 52 games on free television to viewers in Northeastern Wisconsin in 2026. The new radio home of the team NewsTalk 1490 AM and 93.9 FM, WOSH is where you can hear all 132 games in the regular season and any playoff games played by the Rattlers.

"The Timber Rattlers and our broadcast partners take pride in having as many options as possible for our fans to follow the on-field action," said Rob Zerjav, President of the Rattlers. "We are very happy to continue our relationship with Cumulus Oshkosh as our radio partner on WOSH, AM 1490 to cover every game this season. We have also worked hard with our free, local, over-the-air television partners in The Spot Green Bay 32 and CW-14 to broadcast as many of our home games as possible. The 2026 season is shaping up to be a fun one, and you won't want to miss a pitch of Timber Rattlers baseball."

The Spot Green Bay 32 will broadcast 41 games this season, including Opening Night against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Timber Rattlers and expand access to local baseball for fans across Northeast Wisconsin," said Jaclyn Clark, General Manager & Director of Sales for NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32. "The Spot Green Bay 32 is built to deliver live, local sports, and Timber Rattlers baseball is a perfect fit-bringing families, fans, and communities together all season long."

Fans will be able to see eleven games on CW-14. That total includes six Wednesday afternoon games and five Sunday afternoon games: April 15, April 29, May 13, May 17, May 27, June 10, June 24, June 28, July 12, August 2, and August 23.

"The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are a cornerstone of summer in Northeast Wisconsin and a true reflection of our community," said Todd Ziegler, Station Manager of CW-14 and FOX 11. "Fans across the region have the unique opportunity to watch future Milwaukee Brewers develop right here at home, and we're proud to bring those moments to life. This partnership is about more than the game-it's about connecting our communities through a shared love of local sports."

Broadcasts on both television outlets are available free over-the-air with a digital antenna and on all cable and satellite platforms. Fans outside the viewing area can watch all 132 Timber Rattlers games for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com.

Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.

The new radio home of the Timber Rattlers is NewsTalk 1490 AM and 93.9 FM, WOSH. All 132 regular season games Every game - 66 home and 66 away - will be available on the radio and over the internet through the WOSH website or the Timber Rattlers website.

"We're excited to welcome the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to WOSH Radio! " said Steve Edwards, WOSH Program Director. "We can't wait to share every big play, big win, and big moment with our listeners."

Chris Mehring returns as the radio and television broadcaster for all games. Jonathan Timm will join Mehring for home games this season.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from March 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.