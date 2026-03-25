South Bend Cubs Parking Options

Published on March 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Spring and summer nights in Downtown South Bend mean baseball, concerts, and events for the whole family at Four Winds Field. As fans pack the ballpark, the South Bend Cubs want to remind fans the easiest way to get to the ballpark.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the ballpark early as parking lots will fill up prior to game time. Lot D, Lot F and Lot G are open for every South Bend Cubs game. Lot C, located next to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center is available for every game that does not have fireworks. The lot will be closed on all Friday nights and games with fireworks. See the schedule here for specific firework nights.

Added last season, Lot E is located at the northwest corner of Lafayette Boulevard and Western Avenue. This lot sits directly across from the Center Field Gate, between the Ivy at Berlin Place. Entrance to this lot is off Western Avenue only. Fans are encouraged to come from S. Main Street and head westbound on Western Avenue to avoid traffic backups going east.

Also added in 2025, S Lot is located just south of the stadium on the south side of the Studebaker Building. This lot will only be open for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday South Bend Cubs games. Vehicles will enter the lot from Lafayette Boulevard by the guardhouse. This lot will also have a dedicated parking shuttle running before, during, and after the game.

Premium and Suite Parking

Lot A on the west side of Four Winds Field is reserved for fans with tickets in the upper-level suites while Lot B and Lot I are reserved for Premium Advance Parking. Fans can purchase a spot in these lots in advance for just $15. Spots are limited in number and are reserved up to 30 minutes after the scheduled first pitch of the game.

Handicapped Parking

Handicapped parking is available in all paid South Bend Cubs lots. Additionally, handicapped spaces are available along the stadium side of South Street and a designated pickup / drop off area is located directly in front of the Box Office on South Street. Standard parking, purchased on gameday is $10 and all parking lots are cashless.

Shuttle service, presented by Zolman's & Monteith's Best One Tire & Auto Care, will once again be available for fans to get from each lot to the gate. You can ask a parking attendant, and they can radio the shuttle for you if you require or want assistance getting to the park.







Midwest League Stories from March 25, 2026

South Bend Cubs Parking Options - South Bend Cubs

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