South Bend Cubs Host Easter Celebration on Sunday, April 5

Published on March 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - For the first time in recent memory, the South Bend Cubs are playing at home on Easter Sunday. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and first pitch against the Quad Cities River Bandits is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. To celebrate, the Cubs are partnering with Once Upon a Child to create a memorable experience for everyone attending the game!

Once Upon a Child is offering free tickets to the game that can be claimed at their Mishawaka or Goshen stores. Only 200 tickets are available and a maximum of four tickets available per family. No purchase necessary. Tickets must be claimed at either store during normal business hours. Visit their website for store hours.

Fans that would like an elevated experience can purchase the Easter Picnic VIP ticket package. Included is a seat in the newly renovated Pepsi Stadium Club along with access to a premium cash bar, and two hour all-you-can-eat Easter picnic. Menu includes ham and turkey croissants, potato salad, Caesar salad, kettle chips with French onion dip, a roasted vegetable medley, fresh fruit, and festive sweets including carrot cake and cookies. Assorted Pepsi products and water are included. Tickets are only $50 per person and limited to 70 people. Click here to purchase the VIP ticket package.

On Easter Sunday, the first 750 kids 12 and under will receive an Easter basket presented by Once Upon a Child. As part of the celebration, there will be two Easter egg hunts, one for children one year old to six years old before the game (at 1:00 p.m.) and one for children seven years old to twelve years old (after the game).

The event would not be complete without a visit from the Easter bunny. Fans will be able to get their picture taken with the Easter bunny during the game.

Visit SouthBendCubs.com to purchase tickets. All promotions and game times subject to change.







Midwest League Stories from March 18, 2026

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