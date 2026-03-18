Whitecaps Roll out New Food and Beverage Items for 2026

Published on March 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - Fans heading to LMCU Ballpark this season should come hungry! If there's one thing the West Michigan Whitecaps are known for (besides great baseball), it's delivering a ballpark food experience that hits it out of the park every year, and this season is no exception. With a reputation for creative, can't-miss eats, the Whitecaps are once again rolling new menu items packed with new flavors and fan-favorite flair. Here's a taste of what you can dig into this season:

Whitecaps Wave Fry: Catch the crunchiest wave in West Michigan! These skin-on fries are battered in Brew City craft beer and fried to a golden, wavy perfection that's crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Whether you're riding solo or stacking them high in a Kingdom Bowl, these fries are ready to make some serious flavor waves.

Queso Fundito Signature Queso: When Crash the River Rascal heard the queso needed authentic Hatch chiles, he grabbed his friend Franky the Swimming Pig and headed straight to Hatch to get the good stuff. The result? A rich, creamy queso made with real white cheddar and fire-roasted Hatch green chiles that delivers bold flavor worthy of a road trip.

Polish Power Hitter: West Michigan knows its Polish sausage, and this one swings for the fences. A juicy, hearty Polish link is loaded up with fire-roasted peppers, onions and tangy sauerkraut for a bold, flavor packed bite that celebrates the region's proud Polish heritage. One bite and you'll understand why this sausage belongs in the cleanup spot of the lineup.

Yuengling Lager & Yuengling Flight: A legendary brewery finally arrives in Michigan! Enjoy the smooth, classic taste of Yuengling Lager, or try Yuengling Flight, the brewery's crisp, easy drinking light beer that brings big flavor while staying light and refreshing for a full nine innings at the ballpark!

Spam Hot Dogs: A ballpark classic gets a playful twist. Sizzling Spam takes center stage in this hot dog style creation that's salty, savory and guaranteed to spark conversation in the stands. Love it or love it even more, this one is pure ballpark fun.

Dr. Pepper Dippin' Dots: A float-inspired frozen treat! These tiny beads of ice cream pack the bold, creamy and slightly spiced flavor fans love from a classic Dr Pepper float.

Birria Beef Rice Bowls: Rich, slow-simmered birria beef brings bold flavor to the ballpark's popular rice bowls. Tender, savory and loaded with flavor, it's a protein option that steps up to the plate in a big way.

Cheesy Dippers: Thin, crispy and loaded with flavor, these crave worthy dippers feature a bold blend of cheddar, asiago and Italian cheeses baked into every bite. They're the perfect snack for dipping, sharing... or guarding carefully from your seatmates.

Real Fruit Smoothies: A refreshing lineup of smoothies blended with real fruit, no added sugar and all-natural ingredients. Available with or without alcohol for the perfect sip on a summer day at the ballpark.

Craft Beer Flights: Step up to the tasting lineup. Choose four craft beer samples from the ballpark's rotating selection and enjoy them served together in a convenient flight carrier.

Whitecaps Walleye Bites: Crash the River Rascal gives these his full two-paw approval! Bite-size walleye fillets are battered and fried to crispy golden perfection, delivering flaky, fresh flavor in every bite. Around here, that's the kind of catch that keeps fans hooked.

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas: Crispy golden empanadas stuffed with seasoned chicken tossed in bold Buffalo sauce and blended with melty cheeses. Each bite delivers the perfect mix of heat, crunch and ballpark flavor.

Churritos: Sweet, warm and impossible to stop at just one. These fried churro donut bites are tossed in cinnamon sugar for a perfectly shareable ballpark dessert - though you may want to keep them all to yourself.

Salted Caramel Bavarian Pretzel: A ballpark classic with a sweet twist. This soft Bavarian pretzel is brushed with butter and finished with a sweet-and-salty caramel sugar topping that turns every bite into dessert.

Dubai Chocolate Sundae: Take your sweet tooth on a first-class trip. Creamy soft serve swirled with strawberry flavorburst is topped with rich Dubai chocolate crumbles and finished with a drizzle of chocolate sauce for a dessert that's pure luxury.

The Whitecaps' home opener is slated for a 6:35pm first pitch on Tuesday, April 7 at LMCU Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons. The night will feature a celebration of their 2025 Midwest League Championship, with the first 2,000 fans receiving a replica championship ring courtesy of LMCU. A 2025 Championship banner will be revealed, and the players returning from that record-breaking team will be honored pre-game. As the night draws to a close, the Whitecaps will light up the sky with the first of 20 post-game Farm Bureau Insurance fireworks displays scheduled for 2026. Tickets are on sale now at whitecapsbaseball.com

About the West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps Minor League Baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are a High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Midwest League. The team's home games are played at LMCU Ballpark. For more information, visit milb.com/west-michigan.







Midwest League Stories from March 18, 2026

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