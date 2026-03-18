South Bend Cubs Announce Marquee Sports Network Schedule for 2026 Season

Published on March 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - In partnership with Marquee Sports Network, the South Bend Cubs have announced a portion of their television broadcast schedule for the 2026 season.

For the sixth consecutive season, Marquee Sports Network will air fourteen games on the Chicago Cubs television and streaming network. This includes the Emmy Award winning 'Road To Wrigley' program, hosted by Marquee personalities Elise Menaker, Lance Brozdowski, and Jim Callis.

South Bend Cubs baseball live on its airwaves during the 2026 Midwest League campaign. Beginning in 2021, Marquee Sports Network began its live coverage of Minor League Baseball in the Chicago Cubs system, with dozens of South Bend players highlighted then now playing at Wrigley Field.

This season, 14 South Bend Cubs will be broadcast live on Marquee. The 14 games include individual South Bend telecasts, along with the Road to Wrigley show.

The first time fans can see the South Bend Cubs on Marquee Sports Network this season will be on Opening Night, April 3, as the Cubs host the Quad Cities River Bandits at 7:05 PM ET. Brendan King will once again team up with Tyler Reidy on the call in their second season working together in the South Bend broadcast booth. Live coverage of Opening Night begins at 7:00 PM ET.

"We're proud and excited to continue our partnership with the South Bend Cubs," Marquee Sports Network Vice President of Programming Alli Bertucci said. "This relationship gives us the opportunity to bring Cubs fans closer to the next generation of talent coming through this storied organization."

Full list of South Bend Cubs games airing on Marquee Sports Network in 2026:

Friday, April 3 (Opening Night) - 7:05 PM ET - Quad Cities at South Bend

Saturday, April 4 - 4:05 PM ET - Quad Cities at South Bend

Thursday, April 16 - 7:05 PM ET - Beloit at South Bend (Road To Wrigley)

Wednesday, April 29 - 11:05 AM ET - Fort Wayne at South Bend

Thursday, April 30 - 7:05 PM ET - Fort Wayne at South Bend (Road To Wrigley)

Friday, May 1 - 7:05 PM ET - Fort Wayne at South Bend

Wednesday, May 27 - 11:05 AM ET - Fort Wayne at South Bend

Saturday, May 30 - 7:05 PM ET - Fort Wayne at South Bend

Sunday, May 31 - 2:05 PM ET - Fort Wayne at South Bend

Thursday, June 18 - 7:05 PM ET - South Bend at Fort Wayne (Road To Wrigley)

Friday, July 17 - 7:05 PM ET - Peoria at South Bend

Saturday, July 18 - 7:05 PM ET - Peoria at South Bend

Wednesday, July 22 - 11:05 AM ET - Wisconsin at South Bend

Thursday, July 23 - 7:05 PM ET - Wisconsin at South Bend (Road To Wrigley)

Broadcast times and dates are subject to change.







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