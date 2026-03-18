Marathon Offers BOGO Ticket Deal to South Bend Cubs Games

Published on March 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Get a free ticket to a South Bend Cubs game just for filling up your gas tank! In conjunction with National Oil & Gas, a Marathon Fuels distributor, the fill-up card program returns for the 2026 season.

Fans can stop by any participating Marathon gas station in Northern Indiana to pick up a fill-up card. Fans who fill up their tank at least twice, with a minimum of eight gallons of fuel, can use that fill-up card at the Four Winds Field Box Office and redeem a buy one, get one free ticket offer for any Tuesday or Wednesday home game throughout the 2026 season.

Fans can pick up their fill-up card at one of the 26 participating Marathon locations in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko and Berrien Counties.

Disclaimer: Rewards card must be stamped by station attendant for proof of purchase. Card must be redeemed in-person at the Four Winds Field Box Office. Limit 4 cards per person, per game. Tickets must be of equal value, up to $18 ticket value. Card not redeemable for cash or in conjunction with any other offer. Seating subject to availability.

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

Chicago Station Marathon: 22013 SR 120 E, Elkhart IN

Osolo Marathon: 1850 E Bristol St., Elkhart IN

Handy Spot Marathon: 2701 Prairie St., Elkhart IN

Franklin Marathon: 1589 W Franklin, Elkhart IN

Simonton Lake Marathon: 51451 SR 19, Elkhart IN

The Store 5 Marathon: 12517 McKinley Hwy, Mishawaka IN

Jefferson One Stop Marathon: 1540 E Jefferson St., Mishawaka IN

Royal Express Marathon: 2124 E McKinley Ave, South Bend IN

River Park Marathon: 2130 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend IN

Colfax Marathon: 831 E Colfax Ave., South Bend IN

Marycrest Marathon: 2322 West Western Ave., South Bend IN

University Express Marathon: 405 South Dixie Way, South Bend IN

933 One Stop Marathon: 51480 State HWY 933, South Bend IN

SM Capital Express Marathon: 14010 Cleveland Rd., Granger IN

Petes Southside Marathon: 1293 South 11th St., Niles, MI

ND Mini Mart Marathon: 2323 North 5th St., Niles MI

red D mart Marathon: 422 N Michigan St., Plymouth IN

Bremen Marathon: 224 W Plymouth St., Bremen IN

Simar Convenience II Marathon: 2068 E Market St., Nappanee IN

Royal Express Arco: 112 W Pike St., Goshen IN

Deep Food Mart Marathon: 65615 State Rd. 15, Goshen IN

Royal Express New Paris Marathon: 68310 State Rd. 15, New Paris IN

Friendly Express II Marathon: 309 W Emeline St., Milford IN

Simar Convenience Marathon: 206 N Benton St., Millersburg IN

Longs Convenience Marathon: 995 US 20, Middlebury IN

Wawasee Angel Food Mart Marathon: 10010 N Turkey Creek Rd., Syracuse IN







Midwest League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.