Marathon Offers BOGO Ticket Deal to South Bend Cubs Games
Published on March 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - Get a free ticket to a South Bend Cubs game just for filling up your gas tank! In conjunction with National Oil & Gas, a Marathon Fuels distributor, the fill-up card program returns for the 2026 season.
Fans can stop by any participating Marathon gas station in Northern Indiana to pick up a fill-up card. Fans who fill up their tank at least twice, with a minimum of eight gallons of fuel, can use that fill-up card at the Four Winds Field Box Office and redeem a buy one, get one free ticket offer for any Tuesday or Wednesday home game throughout the 2026 season.
Fans can pick up their fill-up card at one of the 26 participating Marathon locations in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko and Berrien Counties.
Disclaimer: Rewards card must be stamped by station attendant for proof of purchase. Card must be redeemed in-person at the Four Winds Field Box Office. Limit 4 cards per person, per game. Tickets must be of equal value, up to $18 ticket value. Card not redeemable for cash or in conjunction with any other offer. Seating subject to availability.
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS
Chicago Station Marathon: 22013 SR 120 E, Elkhart IN
Osolo Marathon: 1850 E Bristol St., Elkhart IN
Handy Spot Marathon: 2701 Prairie St., Elkhart IN
Franklin Marathon: 1589 W Franklin, Elkhart IN
Simonton Lake Marathon: 51451 SR 19, Elkhart IN
The Store 5 Marathon: 12517 McKinley Hwy, Mishawaka IN
Jefferson One Stop Marathon: 1540 E Jefferson St., Mishawaka IN
Royal Express Marathon: 2124 E McKinley Ave, South Bend IN
River Park Marathon: 2130 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend IN
Colfax Marathon: 831 E Colfax Ave., South Bend IN
Marycrest Marathon: 2322 West Western Ave., South Bend IN
University Express Marathon: 405 South Dixie Way, South Bend IN
933 One Stop Marathon: 51480 State HWY 933, South Bend IN
SM Capital Express Marathon: 14010 Cleveland Rd., Granger IN
Petes Southside Marathon: 1293 South 11th St., Niles, MI
ND Mini Mart Marathon: 2323 North 5th St., Niles MI
red D mart Marathon: 422 N Michigan St., Plymouth IN
Bremen Marathon: 224 W Plymouth St., Bremen IN
Simar Convenience II Marathon: 2068 E Market St., Nappanee IN
Royal Express Arco: 112 W Pike St., Goshen IN
Deep Food Mart Marathon: 65615 State Rd. 15, Goshen IN
Royal Express New Paris Marathon: 68310 State Rd. 15, New Paris IN
Friendly Express II Marathon: 309 W Emeline St., Milford IN
Simar Convenience Marathon: 206 N Benton St., Millersburg IN
Longs Convenience Marathon: 995 US 20, Middlebury IN
Wawasee Angel Food Mart Marathon: 10010 N Turkey Creek Rd., Syracuse IN
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