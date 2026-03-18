Lake County Captains Launch Fan-Favorite Picantes de Lake County Copa Identity Rebrand

Published on March 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains are excited to unveil a refreshed rebrand of their Copa de la Diversión identity, Los Picantes de Lake County.

First announced prior to the 2019 season, Los Picantes de Lake County have been a Captains mainstay for the past six campaigns.

The identity is part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión," (in English, "Fun Cup"), which is an initiative that connects MiLB teams to their local Hispanic communities. For more information about Copa de la Diversión, click here.

The Spanish word "picante" has two meanings when translated to English: either "spicy" in terms of flavor or "racy" in terms of cutting-edge personality.

A new Los Picantes de Lake County flaming pepper logo not only represents spicy heat, but the addition of a baseball incorporates the Captains' passion for the game as well. Lake County will sport the logo on their new Picantes hats, which will be paired with a special-edition Picantes jersey.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Hispanic or Latino community makes up over five percent of Lake County's population. The Lake County Hispanic population represents many countries, including Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Captains franchise has had strong ties to the Hispanic community since their inaugural 2003 season, with many Hispanic players and coaches representing the team.

The Captains are set to suit up as Los Picantes de Lake County for three games this season:

- Tuesday, May 5 vs. Great Lakes (Community Champions: HOLA Cinco de Mayo Night)

- Saturday, June 27 vs. Fort Wayne

- Wednesday, Sept. 2 vs. Great Lakes

On the field, Lake County has excelled as its Copa identity. Since 2022, the Captains own a 27-7 (.794) record when playing as Los Picantes de Lake County.

The Captains are offering a limited-edition ticket package to celebrate Lake County's refreshed Picantes identity. For $50, fans can receive an on-field New Era Picantes hat and a ticket to any of this season's Picantes home games. This ticket package is available for purchase at MiLB.com/lake-county.

Tickets for Lake County's Picantes games and entire 66-game regular season home schedule are on sale now at MiLB.com/lake-county. All Captains home games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MiLB.com, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

To learn more about the Los Picantes de Lake County identity, visit MiLB.com/lake-county/team/alt-identities.







Midwest League Stories from March 18, 2026

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