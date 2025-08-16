Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

Published on August 16, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, August 16, 2025 l Game #109 (44)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-30, 34-74) at Lansing Lugnuts (21-25, 57-55)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 6.55) vs. RH Steven Echavarria (2-6, 4.90)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the fifth game of a six-game series. The Dragons are 4-12 vs. Lansing this season (3-7 in Lansing). Streaks: The Dragons have lost five straight games.

Last Game: Friday: Lansing 11, Dayton 6. Leo De Vries belted two home runs, added a triple, and drove in five runs to lead the Lugnuts to their fourth straight win in the series. The Dragons collected 12 hits, led by Carlos Sanchez (3 for 5, RBI), Ryan McCrystal (2 for 4, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 R), John Michael Faile (2 for 3, 2B, 2 R), Johnny Ascanio (2 for 4), and Carter Graham (2 for 5, 2B, RBI).

Team Notes:

The Dragons had 12 hits on Friday night, their highest total in a game since they had 19 at Lansing on June 27.

Player Notes:

Tejay Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on Wednesday and tossed one scoreless inning, reaching 96 mph with his fastball. The appearance on Wednesday was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024 (with the Reds, against the Mets). Antone has undergone three major elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game that season. He has appeared in 45 MLB games with Reds with a 2.47 ERA.

Anthony Stephan had a 12-game hitting streak snapped in the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. In his last 14 games, Stephan is 16 for 53 (.302) with three home runs and three doubles, seven RBI, and four walks, raising his batting average from .253 to .264.

Carter Graham in his last 12 games is 17 for 43 (.395) with two home runs, four doubles, and seven RBI, raising his average from .194 to .252.

Bryce Hubbart since joining the Dragons: 3 G, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 SO.

Cody Adcock in his last eight games: 1.93 ERA, 14 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 12 SO.

Wednesday's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery on August 6 to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when exited with elbow pain in the first inning. Harmon has allowed only two runs (one earned) in 9.2 innings in his two starts with the Dragons in 2025, posting an ERA of 0.93.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, August 17 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.44) at Lansing LH Ryan Magdic (0-1, 9.00)

Tuesday, August 19 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 0.93)

Wednesday, August 20 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-7, 4.45)

Thursday, August 21 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-5, 4.55)

Friday, August 22 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant

Saturday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton LH Nick Sando TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 24 (1:05 pm): Peoria TBA at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.