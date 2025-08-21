Tabeling and Auger's Pitching Gem Powers Picantes to 2-1 Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (64-50) (30-19) pitching one-upped the Bandidos del Rio (64-53) (25-25), with Logan Tabeling and Brooks Auger striking out a combined 12 batters in a 2-1 win on an 80-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Modern Woodman Park.

- Logan Tabeling, in his first start with Great Lakes, turned in his best performance of his pro ball career. The right-hander struck out a career-high nine and allowed just one run off two hits. The 23-year-old permitted just one base runner in his first four. Quad Cities pushed a run across on a balk in the fifth, but Derlin Figueroa was caught stealing to end the frame.

- Brooks Auger provided four scoreless innings. The 23-year-old worked around bases loaded in the ninth. He struck out Trevor Werner, his third punchout of the night, and then induced a Derlin Figueroa groundout to win a seven-pitch battle.

- The Picantes tallied two runs on six hits, despite going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Eduardo Quintero knocked his second High-A homer and 16th in 2025, an opposite-field solo shot in the first inning. Kendall George had his ninth multi-hit game in August. His third-inning infield hit, fielded by pitcher Mason Miller, was thrown into right field, letting a runner score from first.

- Jordan Thompson singled in the seventh inning and now has a knock in six of his last seven games.

Rounding Things Out

Lake County was victorious 3-0 against Fort Wayne. Great Lakes remains one game behind the Captains for a playoff spot. The Loons have 16 games left in 2025.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Thursday, August 21st, the Loons and River Bandits square off at 7:30 pm ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.