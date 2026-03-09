Lake County Captains Announce the Third Year of Small Business Support Program for 2026 Season, Presented by Pnc

Published on March 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains and PNC Bank announced the launch of the third year of Going to Bat for Small Business, an initiative designed to champion and support small businesses throughout Northeast Ohio during the 2026 season.

This community-focused program reflects the shared commitment of the Captains and PNC to strengthening the local economy by supporting small businesses. In May, three winning businesses will be selected to receive a comprehensive hospitality and marketing package valued at more than $8,000.

"Small businesses shape the character of our neighborhoods and are essential to a thriving local economy," said Pat Pastore, PNC Regional President for Cleveland. "By partnering with the Captains on this initiative, we're able to recognize and support the entrepreneurs who work every day to make Northeast Ohio stronger."

Each winning business will receive access to a luxury suite for a company event, two Rookie Season Ticket packages, and a customized marketing package designed to increase brand visibility and community engagement at the ballpark throughout the season.

"This program is one of the most meaningful ways we connect our ballpark to the local business community," said Jen Yorko, General Manager of the Lake County Captains.

"We've seen firsthand how this opportunity can shine a spotlight on small businesses and introduce them to thousands of fans. We're excited to continue building on that momentum with PNC for a third season."

Nominations for deserving small businesses will be accepted from March 9 through April 6. A panel of local community leaders will review submissions and assist in selecting the three winners.

Winners will be announced and recognized during a special on-field pregame ceremony in May.

Small businesses across Northeast Ohio are encouraged to apply for this unique opportunity. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit captainsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from March 9, 2026

