Rosario Clobbers a Pair of Long Balls in Home Finale

Published on September 1, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In the home season finale, Parkview Field led the Midwest League in attendance for the fourth straight night behind a sellout crowd of 7,086 as the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 7-5 to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

The 15th sellout of the season, the TinCaps drew a total of 327,542 to the ballpark in 2025.

In the series finale, infielder Eguy Rosario led the charge offensively for Fort Wayne (55-70, 24-36). The 26-year-old clobbered a pair of long balls in the seventh multi-homer game by a TinCap this season.

Right fielder Jack Costello extended his team-best hit streak to seven games with an RBI single in the third inning. Postgame, the TinCaps organization awarded Costello as the Fort Wayne TinCaps Community Player of the Year. The award is given out each year to the player(s) who have appeared in multiple community events around Fort Wayne and have made it an emphasis to give back to the local community.

Dayton (47-75, 26-31) plated five of their seven runs in the fourth inning. Designated hitter Anthony Stephan finished the night going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. The Dragons have now won 13 straight, tying a franchise record set in 2002.

Next Game: Tuesday, September 2 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







