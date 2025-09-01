Cubs Complete Their 2025 Schedule with Hoodie Tees, Fireworks, and More

Published on September 1, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs have reached the end of August and thus the final week of their 2025 home schedule. From September 2-7, they'll host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, for six games. The Cubs enter the series with a chance to lock up a postseason berth at Four Winds Field.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THIS WEEK'S SERIES

NEW FOOD OPTIONS

SMASH burger, located on the first-base side of the concourse, will once again offer the Venom Burger. This opponent burger includes two beef patties with habanero BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion straws, pepper jack cheese, and bacon.

Located on the concourse behind home plate, the Round Bar will serve up the Rattler on the Rocks, containing tequila, jalapenos, tajin, and agave. Like the opponent burger, it'll be available throughout the duration of the Wisconsin series. This will also be available at the Tiki Hut in left field.

Finally, the South Bend Cubs will offer the Patty Melt Burger as a specialty food item all week. Available at SMASH burger, the Patty Melt Burger features two SMASH beef patties with melted cheese and caramelized onions, served on sourdough toast.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, September 2

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda. The bundle costs $14 if you purchase in advance and $15 if you purchase on the day of the game. Presented by Kayem Foods. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office will receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented by Indiana University South Bend.

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game and White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Special Appearance by America's Best Frisbee Dogs: Enjoy a show by the talented and professional stunt dogs of America's Best Frisbee Dogs.

Wednesday, September 3

Hoodie Tee Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans (18 and older) through the gates will receive a Hoodie Tee. Presented by Bethel University. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half-priced glasses of wine, wine slushies, and Deep Eddy Vodka teas and sodas. Does not include sangria.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented by Sterling Health Care.

Thursday, September 4

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3. Presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Friday, September 5

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Saturday, September 6

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented by Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Postgame Fireworks: Join us for a special fireworks show following the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, U93.

Special Appearance by Bucket Ruckus: Bucket Ruckus is an eclectic group that will rock the ballpark, entertain you and your family, and bring high-energy fun throughout the entire game!

Sunday, September 7

Fan Appreciation Day: Join the South Bend Cubs for the final game of the regular season with in-game giveaways and a few surprises! Gates open at 12:00 PM.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented by ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.







Midwest League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.