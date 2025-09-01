Penelope Taylor's Home Run for Life

Penelope Taylor is like any other bright, curious nine-year-old. She loves drawing, crafting, and dancing around to Taylor Swift. She takes her role as a big sister seriously, and while art is her favorite subject, she can't wait to finally have a real science class next year.

But last May, Penelope's world-and her family's-shattered in an instant.

It started as a normal school day. Then, out of nowhere, she collapsed. A seizure took hold of her tiny body, sending her classmates into confusion and her teachers into action. By the time she arrived at the emergency room, it happened again.

Her parents, Stacy and Frank, held onto hope that it was something manageable-a seizure disorder, perhaps. But then came the news no parent is ever prepared to hear.

A brain tumor.

Their little girl-so full of life, so vibrant-needed brain surgery. Hearing those words was shocking. Not knowing if they would have to travel miles away to get the treatment Penelope needed was overwhelming, especially with Stacy finishing college.

It was the relief the family needed when they found out they could receive expert care right here in South Bend.

"Obviously my daughter is always top priority but knowing we can bring her to Beacon Children's Hospital instead of Indianapolis or Chicago has definitely made it so that our family is able to do all the other things we need to do."

The Taylors met Dr. Daniel Fulkerson, one of the area's only pediatric neurosurgeons, and knew their daughter would be in the best hands. Penelope's surgery took place two weeks later. Stacy shares, "Dr. Fulkerson told us Penelope was cracking jokes right up until the anesthesia hit!"

The surgery went well, but the hardest blow was yet to come.

Cancer.

Their daughter's tumor wasn't just a tumor-it was malignant. The weight of that word hung heavy in the air, the kind of weight no parent should ever have to carry.

Penelope's fight didn't stop there. Every few months, she would return to Beacon Children's Hospital for MRIs, holding their breath each time.

Through it all, Beacon has been more than just a hospital. It has been a second home-a place of comfort, of expertise, of unwavering support.

"The care has been excellent," Stacy says. "I feel like we have a solid team, and they're on the same mission we are-to keep Penelope healthy. I really can't say enough good things about how we've been treated."

"This is definitely not in the parenting handbook," she adds, her voice filled with the weight of experience no parent ever expects to have.

Today, Penelope is thriving, and she's excited to take her place on the field this summer with the South Bend Cubs during Home Run for Life.

"She's just been a trooper," Stacy says of her daughter. "She's been through quite a bit, and she's proven that she's a lot more resilient than we thought she was."

There are more children like Penelope who continue to fight and you can be part of their story. You can be the reason a family finds hope in the darkest moments. Learn more about how you can support kids like Penelope at Beacon Children's Hospital. Because together, we can make miracles happen. To make a donation, please click here.

