Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (September 2-7)

Published on September 1, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, September 2 - Sunday, September 7, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, September 2 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, September 3 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, September 4 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, September 5 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, September 6 at 7:05 PM

- Sunday, September 7 at 1:05 PM*

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday and Sunday's matchups will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV anchor Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

DIAMOND CLUB EVENT CENTER

The Diamond Club is Dayton's new premier event venue. This space hosts 75 to 200 guests, with additional capacity available for larger, flow-style gatherings. Whether you're planning a wedding, corporate event, holiday party, or private celebration, this one-of-a-kind space offers a stunning backdrop and a flexible layout to bring your vision to life. For more information, or to start planning your event today, visit daytondragons.com/specialevents.

DECK THE DIAMOND

Experience the magic of over 1.1 million twinkling lights and festive activities for the whole family. Don't miss this enchanting celebration that promises to create unforgettable memories for you and your loved ones! Deck the Diamond runs November 14 through January 3 from 6PM - 9PM. Tickets are $12 for Monday-Thursday, $14 for Friday-Sunday, or $16 for a flexible date option, great for gifting! Visit dragonsdeckthediamond.com, give us a call at 937-228-2287, or stop by the Dragons Box Office to get your tickets today.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: RHP Jose Montero

- Wednesday: RHP Nestor Lorant

- Thursday: LHP Nick Sando

- Friday: RHP Johnathan Harmon

- Saturday: RHP Luke Hayden

- Sunday: RHP Jose Montero

On the Field: The Dragons have won 13 straight games, tying the club record for consecutive wins set in 2002. They will try to break the record on Tuesday night.

The Dragons 13-game winning streak is the longest in the Midwest League since 2018. It is the longest anywhere in Minor League Baseball since 2023 (all levels, 120 teams).

The Dragons winning streak began with the final game of a series at Lansing on August 17 and included back-to-back sweeps of six-game sets with Peoria in Dayton (August 19-24) and at Fort Wayne (August 26-31).

This week's series is the last of the 2025 Dragons season. Dayton opens the 2026 campaign on Thursday, April 2 at Lansing. The Dragons' 2026 home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 7 against Lake County.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, September 2

National Anthem Performer: Remedy A Cappella

Wednesday, September 3

National Anthem Performer: Hailey Sparks

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Dayton Dance Conservatory

Princess Jade

Thursday, September 4

National Anthem Performer: St. Mary's Memorial High School Varsity Voices

Spotlight on Dayton: University of Dayton Irish Dance

Friday, September 5

National Anthem Performer: Detra Scott

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Band of Flight

Retirement Village People

Cool Critters Outreach

God Bless America: Staff Sergeant Marik Chrisman

Saturday, September 6

National Anthem Performer: Holly Garcia

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Northmont High School Marching Band

Sunday, September 7

National Anthem Performer: Miamisburg High School Symphonic Choir

Princess Jade with unicorns

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week. The other 50 percent supports the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, September 2:

Dayton Famous

Dayton's own comedy superstar Beth Stelling is coming to Day Air Ballpark! To celebrate the Dragons 25th season, Stelling will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and sit down for a radio interview in the top of the sixth inning on Tuesday.

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, September 3:

Dragons Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

On Wednesday, the Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor WDTN - Coats for Kids for their efforts to provide warmth to those with the greatest need throughout the Miami Valley. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Friday, September 5:

Friends and Family Game presented by Wendy's

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. For more info and all future Friends and Family dates, visit daytondragons.com/friends.

Rocky's Ace Hardware Showroom

Rocky's Ace Hardware will be onsite Friday to showcase name brand equipment to help with your housework this fall! You won't want to miss out on seeing what Rocky's stores have to offer.

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air Ballpark to keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Sunday, September 7:

Strike Out Cancer Presented by Kettering Health

Kettering Health and the Dragons are teaming up to Strike Out Cancer on Sunday, September 7. There will be pre-event plaza activities featuring a photo booth, health information, plus interactive and educational opportunities. A ceremonial first pitch will also be thrown by Michelle Gnagey, a Kettering Health employee and cancer survivor. Join in to show support for friends, family, and loved ones that have fought any type of cancer!

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules

Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

The Dragons all-time record sell-out streak is active and stands at 1,630 though games of August 31. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.







Midwest League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.