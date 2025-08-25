Dragons Carter Graham Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on August 25, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons infielder Carter Graham was named today as the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24.

Graham appeared in five games during the week, batting .467 (7 for 15) with two doubles and two runs batted in. He also drew three walks and stole three bases. The Dragons won all six games during the week, extending their winning streak to a season-high seven consecutive victories.

The week was the continuation of an outstanding month for Graham. For the month of August, Graham is batting .343 with two home runs, 10 RBI, and a .927 OPS.

Graham is a product of Stanford University who was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth round of the 2023 draft.

