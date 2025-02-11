Pitchers, Catchers Report to Spring Training; Dragons Ticket Plans Available Now

Dayton, Ohio - The start of the 2025 baseball season has reached a milestone date. Cincinnati Reds pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona and will conduct their first official workout of the season tomorrow.

The Reds will open their spring schedule on February 22 and conclude the spring schedule with a game at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply, on Tuesday, March 25 at 6:10 pm. Dragons season ticket holders will receive the first opportunity to obtain tickets for the Reds game. Once they have responded, the Dragons will make all remaining inventory available to the public for sale. Fans may click this link to be added to the contact list for the Reds game: 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds.

There are 22 former Dayton Dragons who will go to spring training with the Reds as members of the team's 40-man Major League roster. Those players include infielders Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte, and Tyler Callihan; catcher Tyler Stephenson; outfielders TJ Friedl, Stuart Fairchild, Blake Dunn, Rece Hinds, and Jacob Hurtubise; and pitchers Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Alexis Diaz, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft, Rhett Lowder, Tony Santillan, Julian Aguiar, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, Luis Mey, and Carson Spiers.

Three members of the 2024 Dayton Dragons and six other former Dragons from previous years are on the list of minor league players invited to participate in Major League spring training with the Reds. Infielders Cam Collier and Sal Stewart along with outfielder Hector Rodriguez, all key members of the 2024 Dragons playoff club, are non-roster invites. Additionally, infielders Edwin Arroyo and Ivan Johnson, catcher Michael Trautwein, and pitchers Chase Petty, Jose Acuña, and Zach Maxwell, all former Dragons, have also been invited. Pitcher Chase Burns, the Reds first round draft pick in 2024, and potentially a member of the Dragons 2025 opening day roster, also was invited as a non-roster player.

Dragons Ticket Opportunities for the 2025 Season

The Dragons open their 25th season in April. The annual home "Opening Night" game is April 8 at 7:05 pm when the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark.

--The Dragons finished the 2024 season ranked third in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in per game attendance average, ranking #1 in the Single-A class for the 24th straight season.

--The Dragons sell-out streak remains alive at 1,573 games entering the 2025 season.

--The Dragons have posted a winning record for four consecutive seasons and are coming off an outstanding 2024 season when they won the Midwest League East Division Second Half title, with the third best full-season record in team history. The 2024 season included major stadium renovations featuring a new playing surface, new sound system, and new LED wall.

Season Ticket Plans

Dragons season ticket packages are available now. The most popular plans feature 8-game or 16-game packages. The Dragons popular Season Ticket Club returns in 2025. Newly added is a 10% gift card (10% of the total value of all tickets purchased), free gifts, and three free events (meet the team, movie night, end of year appreciation party). Larger packages including half-season and full-season plans are also available.

Other season ticket benefits include, for all plans:

o Free ticket exchange program for any missed games

o 20% monthly discounts in the team store

o Best pricing on rental suites, party decks, or any other group outings

o A personal ticket rep to provide assistance all season

o Opportunity to purchase parking passes

o Discounted or free playoff tickets

o First access to other events (concerts, exhibitions, comedians, etc.)

Hospitality

Dragons Luxury Suites, Party Decks, and Dragons Lair seating are all going on now, and many options are nearly sold out for the season. A wide range of pricing can fit any size group, association, organization, or company. Great catering options are also available. Fans are strongly encouraged to act now as inventory is very limited.

Group Tickets

- The Dragons typically sell over 100,000 group tickets each year

- Groups start at 10 and can go up to 1,000+

- Any type of group can be accommodated: sports leagues, churches, non-profits, schools, colleges, sororities/fraternities, associations, companies, scouts, day cares, car clubs, etc.

- Blocks are available in the seating bowl - everyone sits together

- The Dragons best offers currently are the Home Run and Grand Slam packages - including free food/drinks. Go to this link for more information: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/nssxb5rxj6h04b4snjdy.pdf

- Groups can also reserve Lawn A or Lawn B privately

Go to this link for more information on season tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

Go to this link for more information on group outings and hospitality options:

https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

