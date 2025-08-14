Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Doubleheader Thursday (5:05 PM at Lansing)

August 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 14, 2025 l Games #106-107 (41-42)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 5:05 pm (DH)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-27, 34-71) at Lansing Lugnuts (18-25, 54-55)

RH Luke Hayden (2-6, 4.33) & LH Graham Osman (2-1, 5.80)

vs. RH Kenya Huggins (0-0, 3.60) & RH Kyle Robinson (4-4, 4.53)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in a doubleheader. These are the second and third games of a six-game series. Tonight's doubleheader includes a make-up game resulting from Tuesday's rain-out.

Last Game: Wednesday: Lansing 4, Dayton 3. The Lugnuts scored two runs in the seventh inning, taking advantage of several defensive mistakes by Dragons infielders in the inning, to take a 3-2 lead, and held off a Dayton comeback effort in the ninth. The Dragons finished with only five hits, led by Carter Graham, who was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Transactions: Right-handed pitcher Tejay Antone has joined the Dragons on a Minor League injury rehab assignment. Antone is on the 60-day injured list with Triple-A Louisville.

Player Notes:

Tejay Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on Wednesday and tossed one scoreless inning, reaching 96 mph with his fastball. The appearance on Wednesday was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024 (with the Reds, against the Mets). Antone has undergone three major elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game that season. He has appeared in 45 MLB games with Reds with a 2.47 ERA.

Yesterday's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery on August 6 to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when he left the game due to elbow pain in the first inning (he did make three rehab appearances in the ACL last month). Harmon has allowed only two runs (one earned) in 9.2 innings in his two starts with the Dragons in 2025, posting an ERA of 0.93.

Anthony Stephan has a 12-game hitting streak, going 16 for 47 (.340) with three home runs and three doubles, seven RBI, and four walks, raising his batting average from .253 to .271.

Jack Moss in his first 19 games with the Dragons is 18 for 55 (.327) with seven walks and an OBP of .403.

Ariel Almonte over his last 14 games is 15 for 51 (.294) with two home runs and three doubles, raising his average from .183 to .203.

Carter Graham in his last nine games is 12 for 32 (.375) with one home run, two doubles, and five RBI, raising his average from .194 to .236.

Yerlin Confidan in the month of August (9 games) is 9 for 31 (.290) with a home run, double and five RBI.

Graham Osman in his last five games: 1.15 ERA, 15.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 11 BB, 17 SO.

Cody Adcock in his last eight games: 1.93 ERA, 14 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 12 SO.

Brody Jessee in his last five games: 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, August 15 (7:05 pm): RH Jose Montero (5-4, 4.28) at Lansing RH Corey Avant (4-6, 3.74)

Saturday, August 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 6.55) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (2-6, 4.90)

Sunday, August 17 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.44) at Lansing LH Ryan Magdic (0-1, 9.00)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







