Outfielder Pineda Reinstated from IL
August 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (18-25, 54-55) announce the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Outfielder Pedro Pineda is reinstated from the 7-day Injured List
The 21-year-old Pineda enjoyed a stellar first seven games in Lansing, batting .333/.423/.476 with a double, a triple, and a pair of steals before landing on the Injured List last week on August 6. The native of Santo Domingo Norte, Dominican Republic, was originally signed as an international free agent by the A's in 2021.
The updated Lansing roster now has 30 active players and one player on the IL.
The Lugnuts play a doubleheader tonight against the Dayton Dragons beginning at 5:05 p.m., continuing a six-game homestand. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
