Order up: Olive Burgers Sweep Twinbill

Published on August 14, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - This is a Lansing Fact: Carter Graham homered in the first inning - and then the Dayton Dragons (13-29, 34-73) were shut out for the next 13 innings, dropping a doubleheader to the Lansing Olive Burgers (20-25, 56-55), 3-2 and 4-0, on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.

Lansing has won the first three games of the series, guaranteeing a series split at minimum.

In Game 1, solo tallies in the first (a Pedro Pineda RBI single), second (Ryan Lasko sacrifice fly) and third innings (Davis Diaz RBI single) overcame the eary Graham home run and lifted Lansing to victory.

Former Dragon Kenya Huggins tossed the first 2 2/3 innings, with Yehizon Sanchez recording the final out of the third, and then Tzu-Chen Sha finished things off with four scoreless innings of three-hit relief.

Diaz went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles to lead the offense.

In the nightcap, completed in a brisk 92 minutes, Mario Gómez blasted Lansing's first home run since July 26th, a two-run shot in the second inning, and T.J. Schofield-Sam added a two-run single in the third.

That was more than enough for Kyle Robinson, who scattered four singles and two walks while striking out four across six scoreless innings, his fifth quality start of the season. Wander Guante wrapped things up with a perfect seventh.

Catcher Gómez finished the night 2-for-2 with a single, a home run and a walk.

