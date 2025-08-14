Lugnuts Sweep Doubleheader from Dragons in Lansing

Published on August 14, 2025

Lansing, Mich. - Lansing pitcher Kyle Robinson fired six scoreless innings as the Lugnuts shutout the Dayton Dragons 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday night, giving Lansing a sweep on the night. Lansing won the first game 3-2. The Lugnuts have won the first three games in the series with three contests remaining.

Game Summary:

Dayton's Carter Graham opened the doubleheader with a first inning two-run home run to give the Dragons a quick 2-0 lead. But those two runs would be the only runs the Dragons would score in the doubleheader. Lansing scored single runs in each of the first three innings and defeated the Dragons 3-2.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden (2-7) took the loss. He worked four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Graham led a seven-hit Dragons attack with the homer and a double in three at-bats.

In the second game, Lansing scored two runs in the second inning and two more in the third while Kyle Robinson held the Dragons scoreless over six innings. Dayton finished the second game with only four hits, all singles, by four different players.

Dragons starting pitcher Graham Osman (2-2) suffered the loss, allowing four runs in four innings. He surrendered four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Bryce Hubbart pitched well in relief, tossing two scoreless innings.

Carter Graham finished the doubleheader with three hits in six at-bats, collecting a homer, double, and single.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-29, 34-73) play at Lansing against the Lugnuts (20-25, 56-55) in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 pm. Jose Montero (5-4, 4.28) will start for the Dragons.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 19 against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game series. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







