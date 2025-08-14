Lashutka Shines, But Carp Fall 6-2

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The South Bend Cubs continued their hot streak with a 6-2 victory over the Sky Carp Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp are now one game behind the Cubs for first place in the Midwest League Western Division with 21 games to play.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Sky Carp went ahead 1-0 on a sacrifice fly by Echedry Vargas that plated Garret Forrester.

The Cubs responded with a game-tying homer by Brian Kalmer in the fifth, then plated five runs in the sixth inning to make it 6-1.

Jesus Hernandez brought the Carp back to within 6-2 with a solo homer in the sixth inning, but the team would get no closer.

Luke Lashutka got the start for the Sky Carp and was outstanding, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out four.

Although Brayan Mendoza struggled in his first two innings, he recovered by retiring the final 10 hitters he faced, throwing five innings at all.

The Carp and the Cubs will meet again Friday at 6:05 p.m. It's Supper Clubbers Night at the ballpark, along with Decades Night!

