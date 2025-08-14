TinCaps Game Information: August 14 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Published on August 14, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (51-58, 20-24) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (75-34, 31-13)

Thursday, August 14 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 110 of 131

RHP Sam Whiting (0-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Hayden Minton (4-2, 4.20 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MyNetworkTV (Local) | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't come back in Wednesday night's 5-4 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).

260 SHOWS OUT: In the Miami Marlins' 13-4 win on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, five former TinCaps showed out. Xavier Edwards (2019) led the game off with his second home run of the season and added a triple. Exploding onto the scene, rookie Jakob Marsee (2023) launched a three-run homer five batters later. Marsee later connected on a two-run homer in the fifth, ending the night 4-5, 2B, 2 HR, and 7 RBI. Graham Pauley (2023) also completed a four-hit night with a home run, while the Guardians' Gabriel Arias (2019) bashed a three-run home run. The group had half of the game's hits and went a combined 11-17 with 29 total bases, 5 HR, and 12 RBI. Normally a catcher, Austin Hedges (2012) pitched a scoreless inning for Cleveland.

MARSEE MADNESS: 2023 TinCap Jakob Marsee is off to the best start in Miami Marlins franchise history through 13 games with a 1.414 OPS. On Wednesday, behind a two-home run, 11 total base game, Marsee tied a Marlins franchise record with 7 RBI. Marsee is slashing .436 (17-39)/.542/.872 with 3 HR, 13 RBI, 6 SB, and as many walks as strikeouts (9). He has achieved the following:

¬â¹ ¬â¹- First player since at least 1901 with 4 XBH and 4 BB in first 3 games

- 1 of 4 players ever to have 6 H, 5 XBH, and 4 BB in first 5 games

- Set a Marlins franchise record reaching base 21 times (13 H, 8 BB) through first 10 games

- First-ever MLB player to steal 6+ bases and record 10+ XBH in his first 13 games

- No other rookie in the live ball era (1920) has had a 7+ RBI game and a 3+ SB game in a season

- The only other player to have a 4-game span with a 7+ RBI game and a 3+ SB game is Grady Sizemore (Aug. 2008)

The Padres selected Marsee in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2022 before Marsee saw time with Fort Wayne in 2023. With the 'Caps, Marsee batted .273 in 113 games while clubbing out 13 homers and driving in 41 runs, and earned Midwest League Post-Season All-Star honors.

HERE TO SERVE: On Thursday, Fort Wayne TinCaps players, coaches, and staff will participate in their second Service Day of 2025. The team split up between the local Salvation Army, The Rescue Mission, a local non-profit organization that provides restorative care to those experiencing a homelessness crisis, and Treasure House, a thrift store aimed at helping provide affordable goods, job training, rehabilitation, and life-skill programs to those in need. There, the team will help hand out lunches, clean, and perform other duties. The late owner of the San Diego Padres (the parent club for the TinCaps), Peter Seidler, was devoted to combating our nation's homelessness crisis, and the TinCaps continue to honor his legacy.

#SWINGS4THEO: "Everyday at the ballpark is a good day." That is the motto for Fort Wayne native, Theo Price. The 13-year-old Tigers fan who has beaten cancer twice in the last two years is aiming to brighten the lives of children battling cancer and other serious illnesses or injuries. Diagnosed with secondary chondrosarcoma, Price is the creator of #SwingsforTheo, a local nonprofit ¬â¹ ¬â¹helping children with illness, injury, or other medical challenges enjoy a day at the ballpark. On Thursday, Theo will be throwing out the first pitch and will act as the honorary TinCaps Manager of the Day. He is handing out the TinCaps lineup card, hanging with the team, and joining the TinCaps broadcast booth. For more information and to join the mission, go to Swings4Theo.org.

NOBODY KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios put together his team-leading 26th multi-hit game in his 99th played on Wednesday night. It is his 4th in his last 6 played. This comes off a 9-for-22 series last week against South Bend with 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, and 4 RBI. He has 13 multi-hit games in his previous 26 played, dating back to July 11. Across the stretch, he is hitting .357 (35-98) with 7 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, and 15 BB. Karpathios homered for the 12th time this season last Tuesday night, 10 of which have gone to the opposite field.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCap reliever Fernando Sanchez allowed one run in 4 Ã¢..." frames out of the bullpen on Wednesday night. The southpaw leads all relievers in the Midwest League in ERA (2.19) and WHIP (0.97) who have thrown at least 24 Ã¢..." innings dating back to June 28. Sanchez has a 2.50 ERA in 27 appearances with Fort Wayne this season across two different stints with the 'Caps.







Midwest League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.