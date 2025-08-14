Ryne Sandberg Tribute Series Slated for Chiefs-Cubs Homestand

PEORIA, IL - The upcoming series between the Peoria Chiefs and the South Bend Cubs will become the Ryne Sandberg Tribute Series. The six-game series is scheduled for August 26-31 at Dozer Park.

Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. The former Cubs infielder managed the Chiefs in 2007 and 2008. He passed away on July 28 at the age of 65.

In honor of Sandberg's contributions to the sport, as well as to the city of Peoria, the Chiefs will remember his legacy throughout the final homestand of the season.

As part of the remembrance, the Chiefs will paint Sandberg's No. 23 in the grass next to the third base coaching box, where he was a regular figure over his two seasons as Chiefs manager. Prior to each game in the series, Chiefs play-by-play broadcaster Cody Schindler will conduct an on-field interview with local figures who worked closely with Sandberg.

The Chiefs will donate proceeds from the week's 50/50 raffles to a charity benefiting prostate cancer research. On August 28 and August 31, the postgame Pitch in for Charity will also benefit prostate cancer research in Sandberg's memory.

Additional details on the Ryne Sandberg Tribute Series are still being finalized. For more information, fans are encouraged to stay up-to-date with the Chiefs social media channels.

Tickets are still available for all six games of the series. To purchase tickets, fans can visit peoriachiefs.com or contact the Dozer Park box office at (309) 680-4000.







